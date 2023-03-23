Two-vehicle crash near Lake Taupō blocks road

The road is closed at the junction of State Highway 41 and State Highway 32 in Kuratau, police say (file photo)

A two-vehicle crash on the western side of Lake Taupō has closed part of State Highway 41.

Emergency services were called to Kuratau about 1.40pm on Thursday, a police statement said.

“The road is currently closed at the junction of State Highway 41 and State Highway 32.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and enquiries into how the crash happened are underway.

More information will be released once able, the statement said.