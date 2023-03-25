Couple days away from moving into new home when it was smashed by vandal in digger

A vandal has demolished a house on a building site in Flat Bush overnight after commandeering a 20-tonne digger that was on site.

Almost two years after their nearly-finished home was smashed to pieces by a mystery vandal driving a digger, Pherly​ and Jonathan Dominguez​ are finally living under its finished roof.

In June 2021 the husband and wife were excitedly waiting to move into their three-bedroom townhouse in Auckland’s Ormiston – they had been told the only thing left to do was for the carpet to be laid.

So when they received the news someone had broken into the building site in the middle of the night, started up a 20-tonne digger and demolished their home they were “upset and sad”, Jonathan said.

As the extent of the damage and repairs became evident, the developers – DDL Homes Central Limited – asked the couple if they wanted to wait for the house to be rebuilt or sell it back to the company.

But given they had managed to snag a three-bedroom townhouse for $695,000, the couple weren’t about to let it go as house prices were on the rise, and they didn’t have the means to go back into the housing market.

The first-home buyers already had their plans put on ice by Covid-19 after purchasing the house during the June lockdown in 2020.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Pherly and Jonathan Dominguez are finally living in the house that was smashed by a digger in Auckland's Flat Bush.

“We had already waited a year and could not find a house like that for the same value, so we didn’t have a choice,” Jonathan said.

The incident also got a lot of news coverage at the time, which Jonathan said amplified their hardship as people in comment sections “sometimes aren’t that sensitive”, forgetting there are people affected by the destruction.

The knock-on effects kept coming as well, as they held back their nearly-five-year-old daughter from school to avoid having to pull her out into a new school after they moved to a new suburb.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff A vandal smashed the house after commandeering a 20-tonne digger that was on site.

They eventually caved when it became obvious the house would not be done within the timeframe they were given.

Then just as the end was in sight in October last year, DDL went into receivership, putting the brakes on the Dominguez’ plans to move in.

Finally, in December they got the green light, settled on the first of the month and were in the house a week later.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The vandal who commandeered a 20-tonne digger and smashed the house has never been caught.

Yet despite the trials of the last two and half years, Jonathan said the saga was “a blessing in disguise”.

He said because of what happened “all eyes were on this property” so the new home is better than the original build.

The person who smashed the house has never been caught and police have since suspended their investigation.