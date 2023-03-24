Challenge to anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen's visit 'not just a clash of opinion'

Kellie-Jay Keen is due to speak in New Zealand this weekend, but court action has been taken to try to stop her. (File photo)

An application aiming to stop anti-trans rights campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen entering New Zealand is being heard at the High Court in Wellington.

Keen’s entry for speaking events in Wellington and Auckland this weekend was in doubt after a rally in Melbourne erupted into clashes between LGBTQI+ activists and some of her supporters, a number of whom were seen throwing Nazi salutes.

Lawyer for three groups from the Rainbow community, Tiho Mijatov, told Justice David Gendall the case was not just about a clash of opinions.

It was about the likely threat or risk to public order, he said.

“This is about the likely harm to be caused to the transgender community by the minister’s [of immigration] unlawful decision,” Mijatov said.

A section of the Immigration Act 2009 said no visa or entry permission could be given, or visa waiver apply, to any person who the minister had reason to believe was likely to be a threat or risk to public order, among other grounds.

The British national founded the group Standing for Women and describes herself as a women’s rights campaigner with no political affiliations.

She was reportedly due to arrive in the country later on Friday and was not represented at the hearing about her visit.

GETTY IMAGES Kellie-Jay Keen was not represented at the court hearing about her visit. (File photo)

Justice David Gendall is likely to give an oral decision after hearing from lawyers for the applicant Rainbow groups, the Minister for Immigration and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and the New Zealand Free Speech Union.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood earlier labelled her views “repugnant" and the groups she was linked to as “vile”.

However, Immigration NZ general manager Richard Owen said on Wednesday there was no reason to believe Keen, also known as Posie Parker, was a risk to “public order or public interest”.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa, InsideOUT Kōaro, and Auckland Pride applied to the High Court for a judge to review that decision. They also wanted an interim order to stop Keen entering the country until the case was decided.

The groups believed her presence in Aotearoa posed “a significant threat to public order and a risk to public interest”, as outlined under Section 16 of the Immigration Act, said Ahi Wi-Hongi, executive director of Gender Minorities Aotearoa and spokesperson for the groups.