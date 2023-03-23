Polite young man killed by runaway truck was 'keen to succeed', colleagues say

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash, involving a runaway truck and a pedestrian.

Colleagues of a pedestrian fatally struck by a runaway truck while walking to work say they're “devastated” by his death.

Connor Harley Latty died when he was hit by a truck on Police St in Dunedin about 8am on March 17.

The 20-year-old was walking to work at Repco – just two blocks away – when the incident happened.

The truck ended up stopping outside the store after hitting several parked cars.

Repco’s Dunedin branch manager, Gary Cole, said Latty’s colleagues were “devastated at the tragic accident that occurred last Friday”.

“Connor joined our team seven weeks ago and displayed all the wonderful attributes of a polite young man with a great smile who was keen to succeed.”

Cole thanked those who tried to help at the crash scene, and the wider Dunedin community “for their ongoing messages of sympathy and support”.

“Our thoughts are with Connor’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

An investigation into the crash was ongoing. It was expected to centre around whether the brakes of the truck, owned by company Parks, were applied correctly when it was parked outside an automotive shop on Carroll St.

It is understood the driver chased the truck and trailer as it took off down the sloped street.

The driverless vehicle crossed Princes St as well as the northbound lanes of State Highway 1 during the morning’s peak traffic period.

Latty was struck on Police St and died at the scene. Four vehicles were also damaged.

After the crash, Parks general manager Stuart Gerring said everyone was shocked by what happened.

“What has happened today is a tragedy for all involved and this is the first incident in the 30 years my family has owned the company.

“On behalf of Parks, I extend our very sincere condolences to the family and friends of the pedestrian, who died in the accident.”