Waimea Dam filling delayed due to paperwork, council told

The Waimea Dam is 85% complete, but there’s yet another hold up for the Tasman district’s massive $198 million dollar project – paperwork.

Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott told the Tasman District Council last Thursday that closure of the reservoir would be delayed from February to May because they hadn’t received documents from the contractors.

The dam is a joint venture between Tasman District Council and Waimea Irrigators Ltd. It is being constructed for Waimea Water, a council controlled organisation, via a joint-venture of Fulton Hogan Ltd and Taylors Contracting Ltd.

”We now foresee a delay of closure of the reservoir from February to May ... that’s really around the contractor completing his QA (quality assurance) documentation,” Scott told councillors.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott at the site of the Waimea Dam on Friday.

That documentation formed part of the process which will lead to the “pseudo” code of compliance for the dam from the council.

Councillor Celia Butler asked if the dependence on the contractors for the paperwork could be used for leverage against Waimea Water. The joint-venture contractor building the dam is is entering into arbitration proceedings.

“Do you have full confidence that this will be carried out in good faith by the contractor?”

“The contractor’s documentation is their delay,” Scott said.

“So it’s actually not helping their own cause. Our litigators are well aware of the leverage to us”.

Councillor Kit Maling said the contractors “should have planned for this all the way through the project”

“It’s disappointing to get to this point where it actually is delaying the filling, when all the physical work is just about completed.”

Scott said that was “fair comment”.

“We are still yet to receive quality information and as build drawings for work done two years ago,” he said.

“They certainly haven’t covered themselves in glory in the way they have managed this project.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The bottom of the Waimea Dam spillway and the cut-off wall.

During a media visit to the dam on Friday, Scott said half of the $90 million cost overrun for the project was geology.

“We were told we were going to have this beautiful nice, hard sandstone,” he said, “in fact, what we got instead was this argillite.”

Asked why that wasn’t picked up sooner by geotechs, Scott said he thought there was “just gross optimism” with the geological conditions: “They weren’t fully understood at the time,” he said.