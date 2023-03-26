Tony Robbins fans still waiting for refunds, three years on

Tony Robbins preaches how to master money, but out-of-pocket fans say a refund would be a good start.

That’s because more than three years after the self-help guru’s Australian shows were cancelled, ticket-holders are still waiting for their money back.

Among them is Angela Langford who says she forked out AU$4495 ($NZ4818) for the ‘Date with Destiny’ event meant to be held on the Gold Coast.

“He needs to do the right thing, it’s not like he’s short of money.”

STUFF The Commerce Commission helps ensure NZ's markets are competitive and consumers are protected.

In 2019, the Christchurch woman booked and paid for a ticket to the six-day event, which was ultimately cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, all attempts to have her money returned have been fruitless, as have those of at least six other people she knows.

”That’s about $30,000 in tickets, it’s a substantial amount of money.”

Langford has now joined furious fans across the Tasman also demanding their money back from Success Resources, the company behind Robbins’ tours.

They claim the Singapore-owned company also retrospectively changed some of its terms and conditions, meaning it could be a further two years before they’re refunded.

Langford has long been a follower of Robbins – estimated to be worth $800m – and had previously attended two of his shows in person. The thousands she spent on those tickets was worth it, she says, for the advice and motivation.

“I had a great year in business following the first ‘Unleash the Power’ event; what he teaches does make sense. But what’s happened has left a bad taste in my mouth.”

supplied Adam Glezer of Australia's Consumer Champion says Robbins needs to be held accountable.

Worse, says the Christchurch woman, is that she sang Robbins’ praises to friends and colleagues who also booked Date with Destiny tickets and are now in the same boat.

“I feel really guilt about that, a couple are now out $10k.”

Robbins is a world-renowned motivational guru with his own private jet and famous clients including Hugh Jackman, Serena Williams and singer Melissa Etheridge.

According to his website, the American author has spent more than “40 years creating breakthroughs and transforming lives” and his events and training courses “will help close the gap between where you are and where you want to be”.

In 2016, he caused controversy after 30 attendees of an event in Texas were treated for burns after walking across hot coals – a regular feature of his popular seminars. The act is meant to symbolise overcoming fear.

Adam Glezer of Australia's Consumer Champion has been working with numerous ticket-holders seeking refunds and says their level of frustration is extremely high.

"They've been battling for years with Success Resources and usually get the same response - nothing."

He says the company's continued refusal to refund people's hard-earned money is both a slap in the face and highlights the need for a law change giving consumers automatic refunds for unreceived services or cancelled events.

Ultimately though, the consumer advocate says Robbins himself must take accountability.

"From my understanding this goes against everything he stands for. He really has to step up and show he is there for the people."

While ticket-holders of cancelled events in NZ are entitled to a full refund plus booking fee, Consumer Protection warns terms and conditions might include a 'force majeure' clause to cover unforeseen circumstances.

“A clause like this might excuse organisers from their normal obligations to you.”

Neither Success Resources nor Tony Robbins’ company responded to requests for comment.