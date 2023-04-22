The day the editor dropped the C-bomb on the front page

The then editor, Anna Fifield, made the call to use the C-word, in an April 2022 edition.

With The Dominion Post soon to become simply The Post, we look back at some of the biggest stories the publication and its predecessors have produced.

Over the past 158 years, Wellington newspaper editors have had to make some difficult decisions over the use of words like bullshit, arse, bloody – and even bugger.

The F-word had made an occasional appearance, but one word that had always been a no-go is the C-word.

All that changed in April 2022 after reporter Erin Gourley spoke to Porirua mayor Anita Baker, who shared that she had been called the word amid verbal attacks on female politicians.

READ MORE:

* ‘It’s not a one-off’: Auckland councillor concerned after death threat

* 'A light in dark places': The Dominion Post's first two decades

* Why escalating misogynistic abuse of Jacinda Ardern is a national security issue

* Bloomfield: 'We absolutely need to do something' about gendered online abuse

* 'Disgusting' abuse targeted at women in Wellington local government



Gourley said it was not her intention to spell out the word. “I thought the policy would be not to use it.”

Editor Anna Fifield felt censoring the word lessened the impact. An accompanying note read:

“You are probably shocked at the C-word in this story. Now imagine you are pelted with this word multiple times a day – on your social media, in your inbox. Imagine it is the last thing you see before you go to bed at night and the first thing you read when you wake up. That is what women politicians have to deal with. Constantly. Menacingly. That is why we have taken the extraordinary step of spelling out the word today. Because we should all be shocked that women elected to public office are on the receiving end of this word. Our politicians should expect criticism, but it should be civil.”

Now working for The Washington Post, Fifield had “no regrets, whatsoever”. It reflected “a moment in time” when women were getting a lot of abuse and the “shock value” reinforced the point that it was unacceptable, she said.

Fifield said she was careful not to use it in a way that could be considered gratuitous and if she had the opportunity to do it again, she would. In terms of importance during her time as editor, it rates alongside the paper's mode shift series, Stuff’s apology to Māori and positive stories about Wellington.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Editor Anna Fifield made newspaper history when she decided to use the C-word in print. Now working for The Washington Post, she has no regrets about using a word usually regarded taboo in newspapers.

Erin Gourley’s story

Anita Baker had never been called a “c...” before being elected mayor of Porirua nearly three years ago.

These days, it is hurled at her all the time on social media. She receives so much personal abuse about her appearance that she does not wear leopard print or heels in public.

"Men do not get treated the same way," she said.

On Thursday, Christchurch Young Nat Jessee MacKenzie​ admitted using an anonymous account to bully female politicians with constant and toxic abuse.

Sarah Templeton, the city councillor who spoke out about the abuse, said she wanted to draw attention to the culture of harassment and misogyny in politics.

Anonymous abuse is targeted at the women in Wellington's local government as well.

Baker has received three death threats this year. "If I didn't have Phil, my partner, I'd be scared."

The online abuse, which was "appalling and disgusting", took a toll on her mental health. It was difficult to ignore, she said.

Wellington city councillor Jill Day, who descends from Ngati Tuwharetoa, said she experienced a "double whammy" of abuse as a woman who is Māori.

“It is hard to rise above it, but we must hear the voices of Māori and women in public life.”

When she advocated for more te reo use by the council last year, her was shared on the Facebook page of the National Front – a white supremacist group.

CHRIS SKELTON Christchurch councillor Sara Templeton approaches Netsafe after a fake social media account was used to troll her and other female politicians. (First published March 2022)

The comments were "very derogatory", Day said, including comments that she did not look "Māori enough".

Council staff had to help her hide the comments after members of the public became upset.

Teri O'Neill, another Wellington city councillor, is a young woman who is openly queer. She received "loads" of death threats about the proposed development of Shelly Bay.

The abuse was so scary she would not encourage other young people or queer people to stand for council, because in the election process they have to make their address public.

During a period of targeted hate over Shelly Bay, O'Neill had to have security guards accompany her to a meet-and-greet at a local library.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews said the personal comments she received were nothing like the job- based criticism male politicians dealt with.

"For me, the criticism quickly goes to being fat and comments about my hair, comments about my physical appearance."

She received a death threat in 2020, which she reported to police, but said that was almost easier to deal with because it was so clear-cut that she could report it.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has also been subject to "cowardly" anonymous abuse and in person, in front of her children. "The abuse gets me down but I have strong friendships and support, which means I gain perspective back quickly."

The 2019 Debbie Francis review into harmful behaviour at Parliament found 24 per cent of MPs, ministers and their staff who were surveyed had experienced bullying or harassment from members of the public.

It was common for MPs to describe threats of physical violence - often via letter or social media - from constituents or members of the public, including death threats.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said abuse has ramped up in the past five years, with personalised vitriol often directed at women MPs, pushing them to set up home security systems and seek Parliament support. "It is very concerning . . . and deeply sexist," Mallard said of the increasing threats.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman had to have a security escort at all times following a series of death threats in 2019, and still faces threats of sexual violence and other abusive messages relating to her ethnicity and gender.

Former deputy prime minister and National MP Paula Bennett faced "relentless" abuse in person and online, with personalised attacks and threats of sexual violence while in office.

"I just genuinely feel for those going through it," she said. "It brought my family into it, my husband ... you are a beacon of people's misery."

Marianne Elliott, a co-director at research, training and consultancy organisation The Workshop, said it was a "concerted effort to get women out of public leadership roles".

Elliott, who has a background in human rights law, research and advocacy, said the trend had a chilling effect on democracy, discouraging women from participating in political conversations.

She is calling for regulation against tech platforms that allow abuse against women to flourish.

Dr Sanjana Hattotuwa, a researcher at The Disinformation Project, said it had seen a "distressing and distinct" growth of online misogyny in Aotearoa through anti-vax communities.

These attitudes were a gateway to violent extremism, he said.

"Misogyny is not becoming normalised, it is normalised. It is very much present and expanding in Aotearoa," he said.

Footnote: Dominion Post editor Caitlin Cherry applauded her predecessor’s decision to highlight the abuse of women in politics. She is committed to highlighting the issue and will not shy away from such controversies.