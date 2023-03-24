CCTV expert dismisses footage used by Crown in Benbow trial as unreliable

CCTV specialist David Horsburgh says CCTV evidence relied on by the Crown in the David Benbow trial is unreliable.

A CCTV specialist giving evidence for the defence in the David Benbow murder trial says footage relied on to support the Crown case is unreliable and should not be used for vehicle identification.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for allegedly murdering Michael McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers that morning. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The Crown says McGrath left home in his blue Subaru station wagon before 9am on May 22, as confirmed by CCTV footage of him driving towards Benbow’s house at 8.54am and a sighting by port worker Stephen Robinson of Benbow and McGrath together in Candys Rd about 9am.

David Horsburgh, a former security intelligence operative and detective sergeant, said he had gone through the CCTV footage obtained by the police which purported to show McGrath’s car heading towards Candys Rd and Robinson’s car near there on May 22.

He said the footage taken by a camera in Wales St, near Candys Rd that was said to show McGrath’s blue Subaru was very poor.

It was difficult to look at the vehicle to see its grill design and the footage did not contain enough information to draw a conclusion the car was consistent with McGrath’s.

From the footage provided to him, the car was a dirty brown, not blue. The mag wheels on McGrath’s car had a black mark in the middle of the spokes but the mark was not present on the footage.

Footage taken by a camera at the New World supermarket on May 22, which the Crown said showed a vehicle consistent with McGrath’s, about 45 seconds on from Wales St, had significant issues, he said.

The car was 156m from the New World camera and the footage fell well short of the standard required to make a vehicle identification. The features shown could apply to many vehicles, he said.

As for the footage of Robinson’s car, he remained concerned about the time stamps on it because he hadn’t been able to authenticate them.

The camera that recorded the footage was pointed directly into the sun, which made any analysis problematic, and the image recorded was 44m away.

The footage was so compromised by the sunlight that it was difficult to draw any conclusions from the clips used by the Crown, he said.

The identifiers used by the police to say the vehicle was consistent with Robinson’s Toyota Allex were inaccurate and unreliable, he said.

In cross-examination by Crown counsel Barnaby Hawes, Horsburgh said his description of himself as a forensic video analyst was justified by his qualifications, and he disagreed his expertise was more in the installation area.

In preparing his image booklet for the case he had used a smoothing process and not the raw footage.

The trial continues.