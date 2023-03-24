Delivery driver working two jobs likely fell asleep before fatal crash

Fatigue was the cause of driver Perumal Dinakaran’s death in May 2018, it has been revealed.

A delivery driver killed after he fell asleep and crossed into the path of a logging truck was working nearly 70 hours a week – and as much as 87 hours at one stage – when the crash happened.

Indian national Perumal Dinakaran died when his car crossed the centre line on the Hawke’s Bay expressway in May 2018.

Coroner Heidi Wrigley, in inquest findings released on Friday, said fatigue likely caused Dinakaran to either fall asleep or experience a “microsleep” while driving.

At the time of his death, the 23-year-old had been working as a delivery driver four days a week in the mornings and a chef in the evenings. He had most likely been working more than 67 hours a week.

READ MORE:

* No more plastic tags on Bürgen and Ploughmans Bakery bread

* Coroner warns of danger of excess alcohol consumption after businessman's death

* When sleep is the stuff of nightmares



The inquest revealed he had worked 22 days in a row in the weeks before his death. In one particular week, he worked 84 hours.

Dinakaran worked at Water Bar in Napier six days a week in the evenings and had also delivered bread for George Weston Foods from 5am to 2.30pm, four days a week.

His time sheet for Water Bar showed he had worked 48.5 hours over the eight shifts he worked before his death.

While Dinakaran was paid for 27 hours a week of work for George Weston Foods, the coroner said he was most likely working more. CCTV footage captured him at Pak ‘N Save Napier at 4.46am the day of his death.

George Weston Foods’ lawyer said the handwritten timesheets for the hours Dinakaran actually worked had not been kept.

Stuff A Christchurch man may have been awake for 24 hours when he crashed on SH7, killing himself and his passenger, a coroner says.

Dr Leigh Signal, from Massey University’s Sleep/Wake Research Centre, analysed the amount of sleep Dinakaran had received in the days leading up to the crash.

She said he had a combined sleep debt of almost 14 hours from the first two weeks of May, in addition to 3.4 hours of sleep debt from the first four days of the week he died.

Dinakaran’s former supervisor had previously said in a statement to police Dinakaran had said he only worked 30 hours a week at his job as a chef.

While George Weston Foods provided e-learning modules focusing on fatigue management to its staff, this had not been given to Dinakaran.

However, his employment agreement had addressed secondary employment and placed the obligation to ensure his own fitness for work on Dinakaran.

Coroner Wrigley found George Weston Foods had inadequate processes in place at the time of Dinakaran’s death to effectively manage the risk of people driving at work while fatigued.

The company had not enquired into the hours Dinakaran worked as a chef, and did not monitor the total hours he was working as a driver to keep an eye on potential fatigue.

Wrigley took into account the “complex nature” of fatigue and the inaccurate information Dinakaran may have provided to his supervisor about the hours he worked at Water Bar.

George Weston Foods’ lawyer said, since Dinakaran’s death, they had put in place a process to check employee’s secondary employment information and the amount of hours they were working through.

The company had also added a fatigue module to its staff training and had started recording all hours worked by bread merchandisers, including those in secondary employment.