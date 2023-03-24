No lending fees for three months as Gore opens $7.7m library

Gore district mayor Ben Bell and Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan at the opening of Gore's new library and community centre on Friday.

Gore’s library users will be able to borrow books, magazines, DVDs or audio books for free for the next three months in celebration of the district’s new library opening.

After moving 30,000 books to three different locations, the $7.7 million library opened in its new permanent home on Friday.

The event not only marked the end of two years’ construction, but four years since library staff were forced to relocate from their building in the heritage precinct.

The building was officially opened by Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan.

“In 2020, the Government made the best of challenging times and used the downturn in tourism as a chance to upgrade infrastructure. Just a couple of years later, we’re seeing the results of these investments,’’ Allan said.

“Libraries are the touchstone of every community, and this library will serve generations of Southlanders to come.’’

Gore District librarian Lorraine Weston-Webb said staff were excited about welcoming customers into the new, spacious building.

Set over two floors, the new library has dedicated areas for children and youth, a children’s craft area, a new lift and two fenced north-facing terraces.

Supplied After moving 30,000 books to three different locations, Gore's new $7.7m library opened on Friday.

Upstairs are the non-fiction collections, as well as a genealogy/research room named Te Puna o Tūtemākohu, and a meeting room, Hokanui Rūma Hui. These names were gifted by the Hokonui Rūnanga.

“This is not only a place to borrow books. It’s a meeting place, somewhere to study, to learn, to connect to the world, to discover and to share.”

A feature of the building is a series of tukutuku window designs and backlit mahika kai panels (traditional local food resources) that can be viewed on the first floor, she said.

Gore district Mayor Ben Bell made sure it would be a memorable day for library users in more ways than one by announcing there will be no loan fees for the next three months.

Supplied Invercargill Labour list MP Dr Liz Craig, left, Regional Development Minister, Kiri Allan, Fred Cooper and his son Peter at the opening of the new Gore library and community centre. Gore building company Jones and Cooper, which Fred founded, built the first James Cumming Wing.

Bell said this one-off gesture was the council’s way of thanking library users for their patience during the rebuild.

He was also keen to ensure the new library was accessible for all young people.

“With a new facility comes a new start for everyone to enjoy it, particularly our tamariki.”

Bell acknowledged the significant investment from the Crown, local businesses and the district’s ratepayers.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The Gore District Council officially opened its library and community centre on Friday. The library will open to the public on Monday morning.

“The library has been a controversial issue over the past few years, but seeing it finished it’s hard to argue it is anything short of an accomplishment and credit to everyone involved.

“It will be a facility to be enjoyed for many years to come by those young and old – a community asset I hope to see my children enjoy one day.”

The Government was a major funder of the redevelopment, contributing $3 million from its Shovel Ready scheme.

The project also received $958,000 from Mataura Valley Milk. Its chief executive Bernard May was among speakers at the opening.

The James Cumming Community Centre features three meetings rooms which have been named after tributaries of the Mataura River.

The library opens to customers on Monday at 9:30am. The community centre will be available for bookings after Easter.