'Move over, Auckland' - Christchurch up there as 'the capital of cool'

Nick Ferrier and his wife Jenny are serious sailing fans. So they came all the way from Ruby Bay in Nelson to show their support during SailGP New Zealand on Lyttelton Harbour. And they can't wait for day two.

Christchurch’s economic development agency says it’s “very happy” with the country’s inaugural Sail Grand Prix (SailGP), despite feedback about a lack of a windfall for Lyttelton businesses over the two days of racing.

SailGP made its New Zealand debut last weekend on Whakaraupō/Lyttelton Harbour, with Canada emerging as a surprise victor ahead of the Kiwis.

During the event, some business owners said while Lyttelton was put on the map, the influx of customers they prepared for had not come about.

Tracey Wilson, ChristchurchNZ’s boss of destination and attraction, said they were aware of the concerns.

READ MORE:

* Review promised as Lyttelton's SailGP event gets mixed verdict from residents and businesses

* Thousands of fans flock both land and sea in Lyttelton for opening day of SailGP

* SailGP Kiwi debut sees influx of visitors to Ōtautahi and hotels booked out

* SailGP racing event could bring more money to NZ than first thought



But she said ChristchurchNZ had been clear the “real benefit” for businesses would be in the lead up to the event and from the global exposure of the TV broadcast.

SailGP was previously predicted to have $28 million of economic benefits for New Zealand, but Wilson said economic data from the weekend was not yet available.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Canada celebrate their victory in the SailGP round in Lyttelton.

Some data would come through at the end of April, and it would inform a detailed review. That review would be completed at the end of May, Wilson said.

Still, ChristchurchNZ was “very happy” with the event, she said.

“As it was one of the largest and most complex events that we had ever attracted to Christchurch, it took an enormous amount of planning and preparation.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Canada, New Zealand, and Australia fought for top honours in the final.

Wilson said over the two days about 15,000 spectators and staff were at Naval Point and 4500 people went to the central city fan zone.

About 200 spectator boats and 50 supporter boats watched the racing out on the harbour.

Wilson said SailGP did not yet have broadcast figures for the event, though it was shown in 187 global territories.

Wilson said attendees had provided “terrific” feedback, including that Christchurch “exceeded their expectations as a destination.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Team New Zealand up on the foils during the racing.

Wilson also provided Stuff with a link to an event review from Australian men’s lifestyle website, Man Of Many, which declared: “Move over, Auckland; Christchurch is giving you a run for your money as New Zealand’s capital of cool.”

Christchurch city councillor Victoria Henstock, who is about to join the board of ChristchurchNZ, attended SailGP in Lyttelton and said the event was “sensational” to watch.

Christchurch now has a real opportunity to make its mark as a major events destination in Australasia, she said.

“It just feels like the dawning of a new era for our city.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch city councillor Victoria Henstock says Christchurch can make its mark as a major events destination in Australasia.

But Henstock said there were some lessons to take from the SailGP event, particularly around transport and Lyttelton businesses.

“The opportunity is to reflect on those things that went well, learn from the things that didn’t, and just duplicate the success model again, again and again,” she said.

Giulio Sturla, the chef and owner of Lyttelton-based Mapu Test Kitchen, said SailGP was an incredible and successful event for not just the harbourside town but the whole country.

Sturla was serving food inside the “amazing” event, but said Lyttelton itself was quiet and he could not believe it.

But he did not think it was a mistake, rather just an unexpected outcome.

Sturla suggested the fan zone in central Christchurch could perhaps have been recreated in Lyttelton, allowing people to watch from Albion Square and London St.

SailGP will return to Lyttelton in 2025, as Auckland will host the 2024 race.