People 'protected' killers of mum of three Korrey Whyman, it's time to speak up - police

As the six-month anniversary of Korrey Whyman’s killing nears police have issued a fresh request for any information into the killing.

Some of the people who “protected” Korrey Whyman’s killers will already have been spoken to by investigators, police say.

Six months after the Kawerau woman died from gunshot injuries, police say they remain committed to finding all those involved in her death and holding them to account, and have had “strong lines of enquiry”.

Whyman, 28, a mother of three young children from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea, near Rotorua, early on the morning of September 25 last year.

She was rushed to hospital with a serious gunshot wound to her head but later died from her injuries.

Police have since charged one man, Credence Malcolm, with murder and said further arrests were likely.

Two weeks after her killing, police discovered a burnt-out Toyota Hilux king-cab ute, believed to have been used by those responsible.

Enquiries confirmed the vehicle had been burnt out two days after the shooting in a secluded reserve area in rural Kawerau.

Stuff Korrey Whyman, 28, died three days after she was found with a gunshot wound near Rotorua. Police said a vehicle was chased and shot at, and launched a homicide investigation. (Video first published September 28, 2022.)

A team of investigators has worked on the case – named Op Dorado – in the months since.

The half year anniversary falls on Saturday, March 25.

“This week, strong lines of enquiry led a specialist Police search team to a location near Lake Rotoiti, looking for specific items related to the homicide,” said Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow.

An area along State Highway 30 and a large forest area behind properties of interest were searched.

NZ Police Police sought, and later found, this Toyota Hilux they believed was connected to the murder. It had been burnt out.

While one man has already been charged with Whyman’s murder, Pilbrow said Police believe others were involved in the events that led to her being killed.

“There are also people who, after the fact, have protected these individuals and their involvement.

“We know these people are still in the area, and that we will have spoken to some of them during the investigation. They will see us again, at their door, or conducting further enquiries and searches in the area.”

Pilbrow appealed for anyone with further information to speak up.

“While Police have received a lot of information from the public, we really want those who know what happened to reach out to us.

“Six months is a long time to hang on to secrets and the guilt.

“You might have information about the shooting, the motor vehicle used, or you might have overheard conversations that were suspicious. That’s information we need to know. What you think is insignificant could be a critical piece to the puzzle.

“Korrey was innocent and didn’t deserve to die. She was a loving mother to three young children, and her life was taken needlessly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting file number 220925/5119.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/.