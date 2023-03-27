Family of three living in cabin lost entire family history in Auckland floods

Catherine Beggs, left, with her daughter and granddaughter. All her granddaughter’s toys were destroyed in the flood.

A family of three living in a cabin two months since the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding say they’ve lost their “entire” family history.

Catherine Beggs​​ and her family were forced to swim to safety in waist-deep water on the night of January 27.

They returned home the following day to find they had lost all their household belongings in the deluge - including their recently-renovated home in Mt Roskill.

Beggs said the renovations cost about $35,000 and were only finished in November. Now, she was facing an additional cost of $60k-$70k to repair her flood-damaged home.

Supplied Catherine Beggs said her entire kitchen would have to be rebuilt.

“We're just taking one day at a time because it's all we can do,” the 65-year-old said.

Beggs, along with her daughter and four-year-old granddaughter, live in a small cabin on the property.

She said material things could be replaced but she feels “emotional” about losing her “entire” family history.

“I haven't got emotional about losing my pair of shoes or anything like that. I mean, you can go out and buy another pair of shoes. It's family history I feel I've lost, and I'll never get it back.

“I lie awake at night thinking about how I've lost my father's papers, my mother's photos, photos of my grandfather who came to New Zealand from Ireland who I never knew because of his age, and other personal papers.”

Catherine Beggs/Supplied The family live in a cabin. Inside is a queen-sized air bed and one single bed along with a kitchen.

Two months after the flood, repairs on Beggs’ family home are yet to begin.

“Right now the house is just four walls, a roof and a floor. We’ve been told it will take at least six months for the rebuild to be completed, but it hasn’t even started yet,” she said.

“We were waiting for the moisture level in the house to come down and had commercial fans and a dehumidifier in the house for four weeks. Now that’s been done, we're just waiting for the builders to get approval to go ahead with the repairs.”

Having suffered three floods in 10 months, Beggs said the family had taken steps to prevent further flooding on their property by cleaning the drains in the area.

David White/Stuff A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater. (Video February 2023)

“It’s impacted my daughter mentally. I see her going out and cleaning up the council drains on our corner because she doesn't want us getting flooded again.”

Auckland Council’s Craig Mcilroy​ said: “The volume of rain that fell on January 27 was at such levels that no piped network would have been able to cope, regardless of how frequently catch pits were cleared.”

He said road catch pits are generally scheduled for annual cleaning, and this includes the drains located near the Beggs; property which were last cleaned on September 21.