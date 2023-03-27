Sixth drink driving charge for 86-year-old fleeing Gore

Bernard Casey told police he was driving “to get out of Gore”. (File photo)

An 86-year-old man caught drink-driving for the sixth time told police he was driving “to get out of Gore”.

Bernard Joseph Casey pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without a licence at Nelson District Court on Monday.

The police summary of facts said in August 2020, Casey was forbidden to drive until he had his licence reinstated.

Just after 3pm on February 1, 2023, police pulled Casey over near Lake Hawera after reports from the public about his driving.

READ MORE:

* 'You are disqualified for the rest of your life', judge tells repeat drink driver

* Police pull over repeat drink-driver with wine in cup holder

* 'I even left early': Drink-driver crashes on way home from mate's stag do



Casey told police he had been drinking, and a breath test returned a reading of 574 micrograms per litre of breath, more than double the 250mcg limit.

He told police he was “driving to get out of Gore”.

Judge Tony Zohrab noted that it was Casey’s sixth drink-driving charge. Zohrab ordered an alcohol and drug assessment and told Casey not to drive a motor vehicle, noting he did not have a licence.

Also appearing on driving charges was Abid Shahzad, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The court heard that at 11.46am on January 19, Shahzad was driving on State Highway 1 near Marton. There were four other occupants in his car, including two children.

When police clocked him at 142kph in a 100kph zone, they turned on lights and sirens and followed him.

Shahzad did not stop for police, who saw him overtake a car, pulling into the path of an oncoming truck.

When he did stop, Shahzad told police he was driving at 140kph and did not see the police behind him.

Lawyer Luke Acland said Shahzad was driving at that speed to overtake. However, he accepts his driving was dangerous, Acland said.

Zohrab told Shahzad his speed was “excessive”.

“It's made worse that you failed to stop for the police."

Zohrab fined Shahzad $1000 on the driving charges and $260 court costs. He is disqualified from driving for 12 months.