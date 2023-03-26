Christchurch rejects anti-trans movement at rally against Posie Parker speaking tour

About 1000 people turned out in Christchurch to voice their support for the trans and LGBTQIA+ community - and they make their views known to Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait, who also attended the rally.

There were bubbles, there were tears and there was hope as about 1000 people turned up to support the trans community at a Christchurch rally held in protest at a planned speaking tour by a British activist.

It came at the end of a week that saw Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, granted a visitor visa only to flee the country after she was attacked at a rally in Auckland on Saturday.

Parker is regarded as a women’s rights campaigner to some, and an anti-trans activist to others.

Peter Meecham Over 1000 people turned out to support the Trans community in Christchurch.

She had been due to hold speaking engagements in Auckland and Wellington this weekend as part of her Let Women Speak tour, but left the country overnight after chaotic scenes on Saturday.

Author JK Rowling, whose views gender and the transgender community have caused controversy, described the scenes in Auckland as “repellent”, saying a “mob assaulted women speaking up for their rights”.

On Sunday, a large crowd gathered in central Christchurch to show their opposition to Parker’s stance.

Peter Meecham One protester vents her feelings about Posie Parker.

Many in the Christchurch crowd said they saw the large turnout at the city’s Bridge of Remembrance as a turning point in Aotearoa’s LGBTQIA+ history.

With police watching on, supporters sang, danced and waved placards with slogans like “I just want to exist”, and “Human rights are not negotiable”.

Among them were children, including Finn Hancox, 11, and brother Zac, 9.

Dressed in colourful outfits, Finn summed up the sentiments of many in the crowd when asked why he wanted to come along with his mum, Elly. “We choose love not hate,” he said.

Even Smokey the dog turned out in his best tutu to show Otautahi’s opposition to Parker being in the country.

Peter Meecham Finn Haycox, 11, with his mum Elly Haycox at the Stand in Solidarity gathering.

For Keegan Burrow, the gathering showed the strength of the trans community, even though it often seems hidden or silent, he said.

“And it shows that in New Zealand when there is something important that people want to stand up for, they will turn out.”

Organiser Jen Shortley spoke of Georgina Beyer, the first openly transexual MP, and how she spoke on the steps of parliament for the Civil Union Bill in 2004 in front of thousands of the church’s followers.

“Nineteen years later and we are channelling our Aunty,” Shortley said to widespread cheering. “I know she would have been on the front lines.”

Nadine Roberts / STUFF Watch as Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait is confronted by a protester calling him a "bigoted baby" as he is escorted by police away from a rally to support the LGBTQIA+ community in Christchurch.

A number of people with views different to the protesters attended the rally, among them Destiny’s Church pastor Derek Tait, who drew considerable vitriol as he filmed himself walking through the crowd.

Tait said he was just going for a walk when asked if he supported the protest. He was quickly surrounded by police, who escorted him away as the crowd jeered and chanted loudly, “Go home Derek, go home.”

Organisers stopped one protester as he tried to spray something over Tait, and another called him a “baby” and a “bigot”.

“Take your outdated rubbish views away with you,” the man said to Tait. “Just go away, no one wants you. You're less than the dirt under my foot.”

Tait replied: “Just because we disagree, doesn't mean we hate.”

Only a handful of counter-protesters from Destiny’s Church Man Up group were visible at the protest. One of the members flanked Tait closely as he mixed with the crowd. As they left they were widely booed.

Peter Meecham Even Smokey the dog turned out in support, wearing a pink tutu.

A social worker for 40 years, Cynthia Spittal told the crowd she was overwhelmed by the support the trans community was receiving, making many including the organisers emotional.

“Thank you for making my family welcome in the world.”

Christchurch city councillor Sara Templeton, who was at the event, told supporters the city had seen its “fair share of hate in many forms”.

While she was proud of the changes she was seeing in the community, it wasn’t enough, she said. “It takes all of us to act.”

Ilam’s Labour MP Sarah Pallett was cheered after she proclaimed trans rights were human rights.

Organiser Nick Winchester was thrilled with the turnout and fought back tears as the crowd sung the well-known waiata Tūtira mai ngā iwi.

“To have this many people turning up to show love in the face of hate is awesome.”