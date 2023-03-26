Family violence services call for focus on prevention, not just aftermath

Family violence services are calling on the Government to invest more into early intervention – and not just support for victims once violence has happened.

National Network of Family Violence Services chief executive Merran Lawler, who made the call for action at a conference in Wellington, said too often the focus was on addressing the aftermath of harm caused rather than the source.

The Ministry of Social Development spent seven times more funding on victim support services than it did on working with people who used violence to prevent it, Lawler said.

The network asked the Government to develop a national strategy and action plan for perpetrators of violence to go alongside Te Aorerekura – a strategy launched last year, aiming to eliminate family and sexual violence within a generation, by drawing on Māori knowledge to create widespread societal change.

“Until somebody is actually arrested and charged with a family violence offence, their ability to access services pre that occurring is very, very limited,” Lawler said.

Limitations of services were both geographical and also in the types of services available for someone to self-refer themselves for support to change their behaviour.

“If somebody’s reaching out for help now, you can’t defer providing that help because usually it’s a result of something that motivated them right in that moment.”

DAVID UNWIN Male Support Services Waikato peer support worker Tony Barker says while conversations around family violence have increased, sexual violence is still a taboo subject and hinders access to help.

Lawler said countries overseas were increasingly focusing on violence prevention and its call for action was driven by a similar strategy being developed in the UK.

Investment into early or late intervention should never be at the cost of support for victims of violence, she said, “but if we are to keep victims and survivors safe, we absolutely have to invest in working with the people who are using violence at every opportunity, whenever they need it and for as long as they need it”.

The conference, opened by Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Minister Marama Davidson, also included presentations from specialists working with often overlooked sections of the population, such as rainbow communities, people with disabilities, older people and migrant and ethnic communities.

Male Support Services Waikato peer support worker Tony Barker, who was one of the attendees, supports male survivors of childhood sexual abuse in his work and a survivor himself.

Incidents of sexual violence were common in family home settings and fell under the same umbrella as family violence, he said.

1 NEWS Bill O'Brien, a trustee and manager of the Sophie Elliott Foundation, remembers Sophie's mother, Lesley Elliott, as "the most courageous person I've known". (Video first published on November 22, 2022)

“At the end of the day, trauma’s trauma.”

While conversations around family violence had increased, sexual violence was still a taboo subject and hindered people’s access to help, he said.

If a family member was a perpetrator of violence, it was difficult for victims to speak out. Having whānau support for early intervention – recognising when violence might be taking place and supporting them in the process of speaking out – was important, Barker said.

“What I’m grateful for now is we’ve got the support in place, [but] can we do more? Absolutely we can do more.”

Who is worst affected by violence?

Women are three times as likely as men to experience intimate partner violence and wāhine Māori are more likely to be affected by violence than any other ethnicity.

Disabled adults are 52 per cent more likely than non-disabled adults to be sexually assaulted in their lifetime.

One in 10 older people will experience some kind of elder abuse.

Almost half (47 per cent) of the victims of sexual assault area aged between 15 and 29.

7 per cent of all children have had a family violence notification.

Gay, lesbian or bisexual adults are more than twice as likely as heterosexual adults to be victimised through intimate partner violence and sexual violence.

Trans and non-binary people experience higher rates of sexual violence than women or men in the general population.

Domestic violence: where to get help

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843.

Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women).

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Sexual violence: where to get help