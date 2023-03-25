GPS accuracy to 10cm from satellite uplink centre in Southland

SouthPAN will improve GPS accuracy to within 10cm, which is big news for aviation, construction, mining, and even driverless transport.

A state-of-the-art satellite positioning service in Southland will bring GPS accuracy to about 10cm, refining data for aviation, search and rescue, and many other industries.

The Southern Positioning Augmentation Network (SouthPAN) is a partnership between government agencies Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand and Geoscience Australia.

Land Information Minister Damien O’Connor turned the first sod on site of the uplink centre at the Space Operations NZ Satellite Ground Station in Awarua on Friday.

He said the greater levels of positioning and navigation accuracy would have benefits beyond the aviation industry, including boosting precision farming, and helping safety on construction sites.

The first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, the centre would be part of a network of global navigation reference stations, computing centres, signal generators and satellites.

The process would augment and correct satellite navigation data, allowing for a location accuracy from the present 5m to 10m, to as precise as 10cm, even in remote areas of New Zealand and maritime zones.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Lockheed Martin Space regional director for Australia and New Zealand David Ball, left, and Land Information Minister Damien O'Connor at the sod turning ceremony at the SpaceOps NZ Awarua Satellite Ground Station, where the SouthPAN satellite uplink processing centre is being built. With them, from left, Te Runaka o Awarua kaiwhakahaere Dean Whaanga, Great South chair Ian Collier, Australian deputy high commissioner Amy Guihot, and Space Operations NZ chief executive Robin McNeill.

O’Connor said the project was a vital investment in digital infrastructure essential for New Zealand’s economic future and a fantastic example of trans-Tasman co-operation.

“This will improve safety for people who are in emergency services,’’ he said. “It will improve opportunities for aviation, so planes can be landed with accuracy and confidence in really, really bad weather situations.’’

The project was open access digital infrastructure that gave entrepreneurs, both now and in the future, the opportunity to provide new services and grow the economy, O’Connor said.

It would provide “a platform for anyone with an innovative idea to hook into it in Australia and New Zealand, as they do in other parts of the world. And we will keep up with the evolution of technology”.

“With early Open Services now freely available, SouthPAN enables farmers and growers to use invisible fences and drone-based spraying to manage livestock and crops.’’

It would also improve safety in industries, such as construction, by providing virtual barriers that protected people from heavy machinery.

“Benefits will extend from things as simple as your Uber picking you up on the right side of the road, to the greater ability to monitor our precious species across the conservation estate.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark, left, and Land Information Minister Damien O'Connor mark the start of construction of the SouthPAN centre at Awarua.

O’Connor looked out over the flat Awarua terrain on Friday and said, “I guess it’s just about a $750m bit of land’’, a reference to the contribution from the New Zealand taxpayer to this project.

But the potential was independently estimated to be of $864m over 19 years for New Zealand, with further developments capable of new wealth creation beyond that.

Lockheed Martin was the prime contractor for the service and the regional director for Lockheed Martin Space, David Ball, said the technology was world-leading.

“What’s exciting to me is the new applications and capabilities that will come from the research that we’ll do around this service,’’ he said.

When operations started early next year the Southland facility would work in tandem with a centre in New South Wales.

Ultimately SouthPAN would extend to more than 30 reference stations across New Zealand, Australia and further afield, including Antarctica.

The technology was already used in Europe, the United States, Japan and India.

NASA/SUPPLIED Satellite images of the South Island recorded from the International Space Station at 5:50pm on Sunday, Jan 8, 2023

Southland provincial development agency Great South's highly successful space operations business became stand-alone company Space Operations New Zealand Ltd in 2021.

The chair of both, Ian Collier said Great South was immensely proud of what the company had achieved.

“It certainly puts us on the map in an industry that is burgeoning and of huge interest globally for all the right reasons,’’ he said.

“And from what’s happening from a climate perspective this particular project on so many levels is going to bring huge benefits – not just for Southland but for NZ Inc, for Aotearoa.”

Space Operations chief executive officer Robin McNeill said this was the company’s first governmental contract.

“Also our first New Zealand contract. All our other customers are overseas – it’s quite nice to have someone from New Zealand for a change.’’

A big advantage of the project was that it would also mean an upskilling of the workforce with six people coming from other parts of the country, and Australia and the United States, to join the eight already employed there, with two more also scheduled to join, he said.