'Critical' staff shortages force cancellation of a number of Auckland ferry services

Fullers is cancelling a large amount of ferries in Auckland over the weekend.

A number of Auckland ferry services will be cancelled this weekend after “critical” shortages of crews to man the boats.

Fullers said all Half Moon Bay and inner harbour loop services on Saturday and Sunday will be cancelled and there might be further delays to Waiheke Island, Hobsonville Point and Devonport services.

The Birkenhead, Bayswater and Te Onewa Northcote Point services will be replaced by a bus, taxi or Uber service.

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horn apologised and said the cancellations were an unavoidable last resort.

“Unfortunately, we simply do not have the number of staff available this weekend to crew our vessels on these routes,” he said.

“We anticipate these cancellations will be a one-off due to higher levels of staff sickness and necessary staff leave.”

Auckland Transport metro services manager Darek Koper said there was a shortage of skilled maritime workers across the industry.

He said AT would work closely with Fullers360 to minimise the impact of the cancellations on the public.