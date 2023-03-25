Daylight armed robber cycles away with hundreds of dollars

Paper Tree book store, which also serves as an NZ Post and Kiwibank shop, was closed on Saturday afternoon following an armed robbery incident.

An armed robber has stolen hundreds of dollars from a store after demanding money from the till while brandishing two weapons.

Staff at Paper Tree in St Martins, Christchurch have been left shaken after the store, which sells craft supplies, stationery and books, had at least $600 stolen from the till at about 10.50am Saturday, the store manager, who did not want to be named, said.

The manager wasn’t there at the time of the robbery, but she said staff were confronted by the man wearing a cycle helmet, a hoodie and a face mask.

While holding a gun in one hand and a knife in the other, he casually walked into the store before he told staff to give him all the money from the till, or he would shoot them, she said.

There were a few customers in the store at the time.

The manager said no one was hurt.

It was the “very first time” a robbery like this had happened in the area, she said.

“I’ve been working six years in this job and I’ve never had an experience like this.”

She said the offender got away on a bicycle.

Enquiries were under way to identify and locate the offender, a police spokesperson said.

If anyone has information which could assist, the public is asked to contact police via 105 and quote event number P054085320.