One dead and one seriously injured following a crash in North Waikato

Emergency services responded to a crash in Tuakau around 7pm. (File photo)

One person has died following a single vehicle crash in North Waikato.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Bollard Road, Tuakau around 7pm, police said.

One person died at the scene and one other person has been seriously injured.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

READ MORE:

* Rolled truck causes delays on Auckland's northwestern motorway

* Person dies after being struck by car in Ngāruawāhia

* One person in critical condition in serious crash in Twyford, Hawke's Bay

