An abandoned house is on fire in Waimate, South Canterbury.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the house was “well involved” at 9am on Sunday morning.

Two fire trucks and a tanker from Waimate had been dispatched to the abandoned house, situated between Oxford and Durham St at 8.26am.

There were no people inside the home at the time, the spokesperson said.