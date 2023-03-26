Surfers from across the country carve up New Brighton's waves in annual festival

Tao Mouldey during the under 18 boys final at New Brighton Beach.

Surfers from across the country descended on New Brighton beach over the weekend for an annual festival, with the weather turning up to help put on a spectacular show.

The beach in the seaside Christchurch suburb played host to the Duke Festival of Surfing between Friday and Sunday.

It is an annual festival held to commemorate the life of Duke Kahanamoku, a Hawaiian who popularised surfing as a sport.

Mark O’Malley, a member of the festival committee, said Sunday’s conditions were the best it had ever had on a finals day.

“The first day to be honest was terrible, good old [New] Brighton easterly, but then we had two really nice days,” he said.

O’Malley said New Brighton was probably the best place in New Zealand to watch a surf competition.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Theo Morse catches a wave during the festival.

“There’s no other place like it ... where you can stand on the pier and look down on the competitors.

“You’re right above them, you can yell out encouragement, clapping ... you’re right there.”

O’Malley said the festival had 160 surfers entered across 14 divisions, ranging from under 12s all the way to over 70s.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sophia Brock, pictured, was among 160 surfers who took to the water during the festival.

O’Malley said the festival was the second-largest competition in New Zealand after the nationals.

Surfers from across the country travelled to it, he said.

The festival was also not only about surfing, though, as the weekend also saw a skating competition, a music gig and an art exhibition.

Coastal ward councillor Celeste Donovan labelled the festival “one of the premier events this year”.