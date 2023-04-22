Life story: Retired detective Murray Gallagher was committed to serving his community

OBITUARY: Retired detective Murray Ross Gallagher was a stickler for the rules – a committee man who always had a story to tell.

Gallagher died at Dunedin Hospital on March 5 following a short illness. He was 84.

Daughter Tracey Miller said he had a very dry sense of humour, recently telling her about a trip to the supermarket where he noticed the tag had come off his loaf of bread.

As the cashier went to get a new loaf he spotted a friend behind him in the queue and had a chat.

When the cashier returned with a new loaf he explained to his friend: “They actually butter my bread here for me too.”

Gallagher was born on April 1, 1938, in Oamaru, and moved to the Dunedin area when he was young.

He joined the New Zealand Police in Dunedin in 1956 as a trainee, before moving to the North Island and starting with the criminal investigation branch (CIB) in Auckland in 1960, qualifying as a detective in 1962.

While in Auckland he met Peggy Fraser, who worked as a court stenographer at the Auckland Magistrates Court.

They married in Remuera in 1964 and moved to New Plymouth, where three of their four children were born.

Supplied Gallagher as a young police officer, in his 20s.

In 1970, Gallagher was transferred to Masterton’s CIB. The family station-wagon, known as the Golden Holden, also served as the police car, and its registration plate – FZ300 – as well known in the town.

“It had the police radio. Dad would drive it to work, and then we would take it away for family holidays,” Miller said.

In 1976, Gallagher was transferred to the Dunedin CIB, where he worked as a senior detective in the fraud squad until his retirement in 1993, having served 36 years.

His police work and extensive involvement with service organisations including the Lions Club, Probus and the Dunedin Retired Police Club saw him awarded a Queen’s Service Medal in 1993.

Gallagher wrote in his memoirs that he was surprised, thrilled and very proud to be recognised.

Supplied Gallagher continued to contribute to his community long after his retirement.

“I did make a difference to my community and I now know that the NZ Police hierarchy were also satisfied with my 36 years of varied and dedicated service,” he wrote.

Miller said her father was very service oriented and felt he needed to contribute.

“He liked things to be his way and done perfectly and knew he did a good job. There was never going to be anybody who could challenge him that he hadn't done things properly.”

However, he was also a two-fingered typist who did not understand how computers worked and relied on his wife’s support with his various commitments and to record many of his life stories.

He always had a story to tell, often of his policing days, his daughter said.

“It didn’t matter what it was. His stories were neither short nor sweet. They were always in-depth due to his years of police training and the need to get things right.”

A tall man who stood out from a crowd, Gallagher also loved a good laugh, music, horse racing, big time wrestling and cowboy movies – particularly those starring John Wayne.

He had fond memories of spending time on the farm with his uncle, Doug Wilson, who died recently aged 96.

“As a teenager he wanted to be a farmer, but one day was approached by the police recruiting officer who spoke to him and his family about a career in the police and the rest, as they say, is history,” Miller said.

Gallagher is survived by Peggy, his wife of 59 years, children Fraser, Wilson, Tracey and Nicola, grandchildren Matthew, Jamie, Sam, Jackson, Jack, Olivia, Tahliah and Claudia, and great-grandchild Paige.