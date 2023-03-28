Allan Birchfield removed as West Coast Regional Council chairperson

West Coast Regional Council chairperson Allan Birchfield has been removed from his post by his fellow councillors.

West Coast Regional Council chairperson Allan Birchfield stormed out of a meeting after being removed from his role in a near-unanimous vote by his fellow councillors amid allegations of a “toxic environment”.

Birchfield has been on leave from the council since December, which at the time was explained as being due to health reasons.

All six other councillors signed a letter requesting him to be removed as chairperson at an extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday.

When it came to the actual vote, only Cummings voted for Birchfield to remain.

Councillor Peter Haddock nominated Frank Dooley but he declined the nomination before nominating Haddock who was voted in unanimously. Cummings was elected the new deputy chairperson.

Dooley said he had seen a difference in the chief executive since Haddock became acting chairperson in December.

“That’s because of the support you’ve provided her... We have a responsibility to right the direction. We have a responsibility to build a culture,” Dooley said.

Chief executive Heather Mabin announced her resignation at the same meeting that Birchfield was re-elected as chairperson after October’s election.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The West Coast Regional Council: Cr Andy Campbell (Westland), left, Cr Peter Ewen (Grey), Cr Peter Haddock (Westland), chief executive Heather Mabin, Cr Allan Birchfield (Grey), Cr Frank Dooley (Buller), Cr Mark McIntyre (Buller), Cr Brett Cummings (Grey).

After the meeting, Dooley said it had been suggested to Birchfield take a leave of absence from the council table after “trigger points” that he declined to reveal, but said they had been discussed with Birchfield.

“There were issues that had to be dealt with...There has been a total disconnect between councillors and management for a long time. The environment has been toxic, and we have to change, and we have a responsibility to face up to that and make sure we move forward in the right direction and change the culture,” he said.

The motion to remove Birchfield was moved by Dooley and seconded by Mark McIntyre.

Several councillors asked Birchfield to remain as councillor even if he was not chairperson. Birchfield made no comment at the meeting and declined to comment when contacted afterwards.

Haddock said it was the most difficult decision he had made in his 15 years in local politics.

He had “huge respect” for Birchfield as a person and for the employment and economic benefits the Birchfield family had provided for the West Coast.

However, there was a disconnect between councillors and senior management for some time, he said.

Councillor Peter Ewan said the council needed to be seen to be working together for the region in order to get Government funding for projects such as flood protection.

“Wellington seems to be driven by perception and if the perception is the wrong one we are going to be in the back of the queue,” he said.

Cummings said removing Birchfield would not solve the council's problems, including the high staff turnover.

It was only his second term, but he had seen the council go from a “well-oiled machine to what is today, a struggling disconnected group of individuals and consultants”.

“If Allan is guilty of being passionate about the council and its outcomes and the effect on ratepayers and staff then yes he's guilty of that. Allan has spoken appropriately in public forum. His critical manner is probably due to his frustrations and passion for wanting the best outcomes... it's just a shame that he wasn't hit by a motorbike before he said it which could have overridden any responsibility for anything he'd said to anyone about anything,” he said.

Cummings was referring to comments made by family and sexual violence minister Marama Davidson who clarified her comments made about white cis men causing violence after being hit by a motorbike during a trans rights protest on Saturday.

“No matter what happens here today I fully support Allan and his role on council. I just feel swamped with what's going on, and I wish all the best for you mate,” he said getting choked up.

After the meeting, Haddock said the councillors agreed with Birchfield views on many issues, and they valued his experience and hoped he would remain as a councillor.

Birchfield was the second-highest polling candidate in last year’s election with 3168 votes.

He is a gold and coal miner who has made headlines in the past for questioning human-induced climate change and previously saw off an attempted vote of no confidence in 2019 after a hui brokered by Poutini Ngāi Tahu.

He was also accused of “bullying behaviour” over resource consent and compliance matters by former chief executive Vin Smith, who was also accused of bullying.

Birchfield’s leave of absence followed an accusation of a conflict of interest after the elections about the relationship of his company, Birchfield Minerals Ltd, to the council-owned business unit VCS Ltd.

That was to do with a deal brokered eight years ago by VCS Ltd on behalf of Birchfield Minerals to re-consent and sell Birchfield’s Grey Valley gold dredge, LDR reported.

The $157,025 cost of that borne by VCS – and only to be repaid when the dredge eventually sold – has remained on the council balance sheet ever since because it is still for sale.