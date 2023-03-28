Organisers of classic car festival in Invercargill aim for world-class event

Marie Kolasinski takes a seat in a George Begg built car at Motorcycle Mecca in Invercargill. Begg built this ‘Begg018’ racing car in 1974. It has a 5 litre Chev V8 engine and was raced in the Formula F500 category by Jim Murdoch between 1974 and 76. Begg later described the car as his best yet, and it was to be the last he built.

Organisers of this week’s George Begg Festival in Invercargill are aiming to make it a world-class event with aspirations for it to one day have a carnival-like atmosphere.

The 2023 festival includes three days of classic racing at Teretonga Park, from Thursday to April 2, and should bring party vibes of the 1960s and 70s to the city.

More than 100 vehicles will be raced at the festival, which celebrates the achievements of Begg, a Southland engineer-turned race-car builder, who in the 1960s and 70s built a series of vehicles that bested some of the biggest names on the track.

Invercargill businessman Scott O’Donnell said the long-term vision was to create a carnival-like atmosphere similar to Goodwood in the United Kingdom.

Goodwood is marketed as the festival of speed and motorsport's ultimate summer garden party.

“George Begg took on the world from Southland and our plan is to run a world-class event here in Southland,” O’Donnell said.

He hoped the public would get into the “retro swing of things” at the festival.

“We want it to be a highlight on the calendar, not just for visitors to our region but for Southlanders too.”

Stuff The late George Begg, the man whom the George Begg Festival at Teretonga Park in Invercargill, from Thursday to April 2, is named after.

The event, hosted by TW Events and Incentives and Transport World, encourages people to get dressed up in outfits from the 1960s and 70s and will include numerous activities during the multi-day festival.

Donald McDonald, known as the ‘voice of Teretonga’ after commentating at the track for 28 years, is returning to Invercargill to commentate the George Begg Classic racing.

He said the late Begg was a “true Southland farmer, engineer type of guy”.

Begg, from Drummond in Southland, was also a “crusty individual” who had no time whatsoever for the flash wide boys, as he called them.

“He was a very clever engineer, and he was reading a book one day on racing car design and thought, ‘I can do that’, so he built his first car, and 18 cars later he finally finished,” McDonald said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Motorcycle Mecca in Invercargill has this replica George Begg work shed, where he built race cars at Drummond, Southland.

“He certainly had an amazing influence on New Zealand motorsport ... he bought a sophistication of design to the cars and very quickly became a leading light of New Zealand motorsport.”

Several Begg-built cars, which raced at Teretonga in decades past, will be driven as demonstrations on the track during the festival.

Former champion car racer David Oxton will be among four people at Teretonga this weekend who raced Begg-made cars in the 1960s and 70s.

Among the racers at the festival will be New Zealand motorsport identities Greg Murphy and Paul Radisich.

TW Events and Incentives commercial events manager Marie Kolasinski said the festival was more than just car racing.

Other activities include a kids’ zone, a retro beauty parlour, live music and on-track vehicle demonstrations.

“We can’t wait for the party to arrive.”