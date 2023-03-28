Waikato hospitals to send dirty laundry to Auckland after on-site service shuts

The change means laundry from Taumarunui Hospital – the farthest south – will travel nearly 290km (file photo).

Dirty laundry from Waikato hospitals will take a trip to Auckland to be cleaned.

Taylors Laundry currently serves the five hospitals in the Waikato but is shutting its Hamilton facility and moving the laundry work to Auckland.

That will mean Te Kūiti and Tokoroa Hospitals sending their laundry over 200km and Taumarunui Hospital nearly 290km. Hamilton and Thames Hospitals’ laundry will also travel.

The service shift, as a result of the current Hamilton building not being up to accepted standards, will likely mean job losses.

The lease agreement for Waikato Hospital building currently housing Taylors’ operation, on Hague Road, ends on June 30.

It was not possible to renew the lease as the building would require either a full rebuild or significant upgrade to remain in use, a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

“Either approach would require the building to remain empty for a number of years.

“The only change is to the building lease, not to the contract with Taylors.”

The spokesperson said the decision was not related to the health system changes or any service contract review.

Stuff Taylors Laundry will still do the washing for Waikato Hospital, but the linen will have to go to Auckland and back (file photo).

While Te Whatu Ora said a decision on the next steps had not yet been made, Taylors general manager David Phyn confirmed the proposed plan was to move the laundry work to Taylors’ Auckland facility.

Phyn said the business was currently working through the HR change process with the staff.

“There is over 50 employees who are directly impacted with positions disestablished due to this proposed change.”

A total of 33 hospitals, clinics or other healthcare centres under Waikato Te Whatu Ora used the Taylors Hamilton facility for their laundry services.

Waikato Te Whatu Ora generates around 38,000 kg per week of linen and laundry and Lakes over 10,000 kg per week.