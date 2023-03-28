Nelson lawyer fails in final bid to appeal negligence case

Anjela Sharma has been denied a hearing at the Court of Appeal.

A Nelson lawyer has been denied a final bid to appeal a case that saw her clients potentially lose out on $50,000.

Anjela Sharma, who was once banned from Air New Zealand flights after an argument over Koha Lounge entry, was denied a shot at the Court of Appeal by Justice Matthew Palmer.

The case dates back to 2015, when Gail Foster-Bohm and Andrew Corbin hired Sharma after their employment was terminated by their employer, disability support provider IHC New Zealand.

The pair then sued Sharma for negligence, for failing to lodge an unjustified dismissal claim within 90 days of their last day of employment, causing both of them to lose a potentially lose an estimated $50,000. Sharma counter-sued the pair for non-payment of legal fees.

READ MORE:

* Nelson lawyer who lost clients $50k loses High Court appeal

* Lawyer must pay Air NZ $30k in court costs after failed bid to remove flying ban

* How Air New Zealand stuck to its customer ban and came out looking like the good guy



After a Nelson District Court judge found in favour of Foster-Bohm and Andrew Corbin, Sharma appealed the decision to the High Court.

After Justice Matthew Palmer dismissed the appeal in November, Sharma sought to take her fight to the Court of Appeal.

According to Justice Palmer’s March 17 judgment, Sharma cited four issues with the High Court judgment. These included an issue with a witness, and the timeframe of the original employment claim. However, Justice Palmer said these points had been considered in the first appeal, which upheld the District Court findings.

Meanwhile, Foster-Bohm and Corbin have been “waiting 17 months for the fruits of their litigation against their former lawyer, including their costs”, the judge said.

“I do not consider the proposed appeal meets the required threshold. I dismiss the application.”

In 2019, Sharma took legal action against Air New Zealand after it banned her from travelling on the airline for a year, after a dispute about entry into the Koru Lounge escalated.

Her bid to overturn the ban failed, and she was ordered to pay Air New Zealand’s court costs, about $30,000.