Flash cars, loud speakers – and very annoyed suburbanites

It’s Saturday night. The shops at Porirua’s Mega Centre are closed for the day, but action at the car park next to Mag and Turbo is just getting started.

About 10 vehicles – cars, vans and a ute – parked in opposing corners are preparing for a face-off.

This week’s “siren battle” is a local affair between the Wellington chapter of the Switch Hittaz​ and a Porirua’s own City of Sounds. Rather than duelling for a title, it is a friendly match to help others test their “stack” – the row of sirens installed on their vehicles – and find areas for improvement.

If you live in a city, it’s likely you’ve heard these groups cruising around, playing high-treble music at full volume. These battles test who has the loudest and highest quality gear.

Inside a white van under the yellowish dome light, 19-year-old Stephen Cawsey​ feverishly rewires the stack with other members of the crew and their mentor, Keli Sale​.

STUFF Siren King culture is growing in Aotearoa, and these crews have some pretty mean modifications on their cars and bikes to make them sound cool.

Cables snake all over dashboard, connecting subwoofer speakers at the back seats and two switches on the dashboard. Extra shades are installed on the windows for better acoustics.

A stack of five sirens sits on the roof – a giant 35-watt Toa-branded siren, two 15-watt Toas, a 15-watt Noti siren and a 10-watt Toa. As Cawsey points out, and each brand has its own speciality. Notis, he says, are more high-pitched, but Toas have more treble and bass.

There are also two 15-watt Toas hidden in the van’s grille. None are permanent fixtures – the sirens are wired up every time they want to play music.

The van is City of Sounds’ base and “where the magic happens”, Sale says. With a flick of the switch, Michael Jackson’s hit Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough roars out.

Justin Wong/Stuff The City of Sounds rewiring their sirens ahead of their friendly with the Switch Hittaz.

The noisy subculture originated from Pasifika communities in Auckland, where young people blasted music from loudspeakers installed on their cars or bicycles. Group battles took off in the 2010s. Since then, Wellington, Porirua and the Hutt all have their own crews.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s siren scene has already delivered a global star in mainstream music. South Auckland teen Josh Nani, aka Jawsh 685, claimed top spot of the US charts after his siren beat got picked up by American pop star Jason Derulo to create the hit Savage Love in 2020.

A three-round battle usually involves two cars who park side-by-side, metres away from of a group of judges – members of a non-competing crew.

In the first two rounds – the “loud and clear” – competitors take turns playing a song until the judges motioned them to stop. Clarity is key. If the siren cuts out mid-song or the music is scratchy, they lose.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Some of the siren battlers in Porirua. From left: Majak Makoii, of Lower Hutt siren crew Dictrict 5011, with Stephen Cawsey, Ezra Sale and Keli Sale, of City of Sounds.

The third round is a drown-out – battlers blast music at the same time to try to be louder than the other with higher-treble music.

Siren specs are crucial for success, Cawsey says, but song choices are also important. Vocals like those from Canadian singer Celine Dion are always a favourite for the “loud and clear” rounds due to the high pitch. Any song is suitable for drown-outs, as long as it’s loud.

City of Sounds, which has about 10 members, is a fresh face on the Porirua siren scene. They formed about four weeks ago and the youngest member is just 12.

This isn’t Cawsey’s first rodeo though. He has been with other crews and started dabbling at age 12, when he got his first siren – from a friend for $60 – which he strapped to his scooter. His collection now boasts nine sirens, including an enormous 75-watt speaker.

Justin Wong/Stuff The City of Sounds crew in Porirua preparing for a siren battle.

“It’s just a hobby for us, going out on our bikes and cars ... playing music for us to vibe to and for other people to vibe to as well.”

Cawsey also writes his own music to use for siren battles, but his style is not like Nani’s. Jawsh 685’s music is more groovy and has more rhythm for people to dance to, he says, but his is “loud and noisy” and more suited for backing soundtracks for siren battlers to enter and exit the battle.

Keli Sale knows ​Cawsey through his son, KJ. He allows City of Sounds to use his garage in Waitangirua when they need a space to work on the cables.

Sale says he grew up with rock ‘n’ roll and was fascinated by Elvis. Reggae also was one of the popular sounds around in Porirua in his youth. He tinkered with electronics.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Josh Nani (aka Jawsh 685), right, soared from Aotearoa New Zealand’s siren scene to the top spot of the US charts. (File photo)

“I used to have a Walkman ... I used to cut the headphones and rewire speakers so they could get sounds out of the Walkman and cruise around on the streets.”

In the 18 years he has worked as a security guard, Sale has seen a lot of young people going the wrong direction in life. Siren crews, he says, are a good way to keep them occupied and away from drugs and gangs.

“I want to send them in a good direction where they get away from trouble. My main mentality was just looking after them, making sure they were happy [and] I keep them in line.

“I don't think there's any better than that. They come together and just enjoy the sound of music.”

Justin Wong/Stuff Members of the City of Sounds wiring up the sirens under the watchful eye of Keli Sale, front.

Cawsey agrees. He has seen people involved the siren scene go from fighting and petty crime to staying completely out of trouble.

Lylah Valu​ and older sister Nataliah Tash​’s SUV has four sirens permanently affixed to the top of the front bumper. Unlike the City of Sounds’ van, there are no tangles of cables littered on the dashboard except a switch.

The vehicle – sirens included – has a Warrant of Fitness, but they still are flagged down police occasionally and quizzed about the roadworthiness.

Their love of music and knowledge of wiring came from their father, but Valu was the first to get into sirens first, before Tash became hooked as well.

Valu’s first siren venture came in 2017 when she tied a speaker on her bike and rode it around. She later met with up crews in South Auckland and then started her own in Porirua.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Lylah Valu, left, has been spending “way too much” on sirens since she started in 2017. Sister Nataliah Tash, right, is into it now also.

“For not just me, [it’s] a good hobby to do something. Something we actually love to keep us off the streets doing bad stuff like fighting.

“Wherever we go, we play to entertain the people out there.

“We played Mamma Mia [by Abba] one time and everyone was smiling and dancing outside. We like making people smile – we don’t make people angry on purpose.”

Not everyone shares the same appreciation.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Porirua mayor Anita Baker says the city does not have enough space for siren battles to happen without disturbing others. (File photo)

Porirua City Council has received 106 siren-related complaints in the past six months. Sixty-seven were about the car park at the train station, 28 came from the Mega Centre car park and 11 related to Mungavin Ave at Cannons Creek.

Mayor Anita Baker is inundated with complaints from residents. It is frustrating, she says, because she is not against playing music on loudspeakers, but the city does not have any space for siren battles to happen without it disturbing others.

Sale respects the differing opinions on siren crews and says they try as much as possible to be considerate. Chosen locations as far away as possible from houses and there is also an agreed 10pm noise curfew.

Since the Mega Centre friendly, Cawsey has been kept busy. He just came back from Auckland, where bought more sirens, and is preparing for a local battle during Easter Weekend.

Outside work, sirens occupy much of his spare time and he doesn’t see that changing soon.