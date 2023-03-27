Sir Tim Shadbolt in hospital for respite care

Sir Tim Shadbolt is reported to be receiving short-term respite care at Invercargill’s Calvary Hospital.

His partner Asha Dutt said he was receiving care for only a few days, following a recent hospital stay, The Southland Tribune reported.

“Tim is otherwise well and dictating book anecdotes while he has some downtime.’’

Respite care typically provides short-term relief for primary caregivers

The 76-year-old served as Invercargill’s mayor since 1993 with only a single-term break 1995-98 until he was replaced by Nobby Clark in 2022.

Before coming south he was Waitemata mayor from 1983-89.

Dutt told Stuff 10 days ago that the past three years have taken a toll on his health.

“He's slower but still in intellectual form,’’ she said.

“The challenge now is to find suitable researchers who will volunteer their time for his last book. He has a publisher but really needs people with research skills in Invercargill to assist him to compile his version of the end of his mayoralty.’’

Shadbolt has earlier written two books, Bullshit and Jellybeans, and A Mayor of Two Cities.

He attended an event on March 15, at which Helen Campbell organised a public gathering and presented him a book of tribute messages.