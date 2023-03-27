Sir Tim Shadbolt in hospital for respite care after stressful period

Sir Tim Shadbolt is receiving short-term respite care at Invercargill’s Calvary Hospital after going through a stressful period following his election loss, a friend says.

The famed, former Invercargill mayor was receiving care for only a few days, providing a break for his long-term partner Asha Dutt, a family friend confirmed to Stuff.

“Tim does need a bit of minding – it’s just a wee break for her,’’ he said.

Shadbolt was in hospital, but that wasn’t stopping him “working flat stick on his book’’.

READ MORE:

* Still no formal civic event to mark Sir Tim Shadbolt's legacy

* 'Eight years of hell': Shadbolt settles lawsuit against Invercargill City Council

* As Tim goes by: Sir Tim Shadbolt no longer Invercargill mayor



Respite care typically provides short-term relief for primary caregivers. Shadbolt’s respite time followed a spell in hospital.

A long long-time friend of Sir Tim Shadbolt said he was under a lot of stress prior to being hospitalised, but she believed he would bounce back.

Margaret Evans, former mayor of Hamilton, said Shadbolt had been stressed from an ongoing court case with his own council, which was recently settled.

The loss of the mayoralty at the October elections had hit him hard, she said.

Representing the people of his community had been Shadbolt's life before the election loss, she said.

She said she firmly believed the stress from both matters had played a big part in his hospitalisation.

"He is getting older, of course he is, and I think he is going through a mourning period.

“How many years has he got up in the morning knowing he is going to serve the people? He isn't doing that any more and that's a definite adjustment."

Evans said she spoke to Dutt, last week, when Shadbolt was in hospital and about to go into respite care. She said the plan was for him to be in respite care short term.

The 76-year-old served as Invercargill’s mayor since 1993 with only a single-term break from 1995-98 until he was replaced by Nobby Clark in 2022.

Before coming south he was Waitemata mayor from 1983-89.

Dutt told Stuff 10 days ago the past three years had taken a toll on his health.

“He's slower but still in intellectual form,’’ she said. “The challenge now is to find suitable researchers who will volunteer their time for his last book.

“He has a publisher but really needs people with research skills in Invercargill to assist him to compile his version of the end of his mayoralty.’’

Shadbolt has earlier written two books, Bullshit and Jellybeans, and A Mayor of Two Cities.

He attended an event on March 15 at which Invercargill woman Helen Campbell organised a public gathering and presented him a book of tribute messages.