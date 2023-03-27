Council contractor needed facial stitches after being injured with chainsaw

Environment Southland has engaged a chainsaw training specialist after a council contractor needed stitches to their face in a workplace incident. (File photo.)

Environment Southland has engaged a chainsaw training specialist after a council contractor needed stitches to their face in a workplace incident.

A stop work notice was issued to the contractor after an employee received a cut to the forehead and the bridge of their nose, resulting in five stitches caused by “chainsaw kickback”.

The stop work notice was lifted the next day and the contractor notified WorkSafe, which advised it would take no further action.

The details of the incident, which happened on November 10, 2022, are detailed in a report from the regional council’s heath, safety and risk manager, Paul Le Roux, which will be tabled at a Risk and Assurance Committee on Wednesday.

The report says council staff investigated the incident with the contractor, who is not named in the report.

A key finding was inconsistent chainsaw training standards across divisions and amongst contractors.

Catchment operations staff drafted a letter to their contractors informing them of the training standards that were expected.

A chainsaw training specialist has been engaged to undertake safe behaviour observations for both contractors and council employees.

Further actions are being considered as the investigation is still under way, the report says.