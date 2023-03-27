Anxiety, weight gain and increased drug use after Westport floods, survey finds

Flooding in Westport in mid-July 2021. (Video first published in July 2021)

Buller residents affected by floods almost two years ago are still experiencing a lower quality of life and higher levels of stress, anxiety and isolation, a new survey has found.

The survey, commissioned by the Buller Flood Recovery team and funded by the Department of Internal Affairs Lotteries, measured residents’ wellbeing following the severe weather events of July 2021 and February 2022.

It found more than a third (36%) of Westport children suffer anxiety every time it rains.

Westport suffered a one-in-60-year flood in July when water inundated almost 500 homes and caused about $85.4 million worth of damage. Almost half of the town’s residents had to flee their homes. In February 2022, people had to evacuate again and about 70 farms and homes were flooded while roads, bridges and water supplies were damaged throughout the district.

Buller High School principal Andrew Basher said he was seeing increasingly high levels of anxiety among students since the floods, particularly when there was an orange or red heavy rain warning.

He believed the Covid-19 pandemic had also affected students’ wellbeing – particularly those aged 10 to 12.

“Anxiety manifests as dysfunction and lower attendance at school,” he said.

“Kids are not able to deal with small things – what once was minor is now major – and the anger that comes with it, it’s been quite surprising.”

Buller high school principal Andrew Basher says students are more anxious since flooding hit Westport.

Attendance had fallen from about 90% to below 80%.

“They got used to being away from school through Covid disruptions and they lose that socialisation,” Basher said.

The survey found 71% of respondents were affected by the July 2021 floods and 83% by the February 2022 event.

Only 38% of renters in flooded homes had sufficient contents insurance, and 36% had difficulty evacuating.

Only half of red or yellow-stickered homes had been fixed so far.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Floodwater in the township of Westport in July 2021.

About 75% of the responding homeowners planned to complete repairs, but only 59% could afford it.

Westport resident Marcus Shenker said an insurance payout allowed him to partially repair his home after the July flood.

He did not feel anxious every time it rained, but was living on the alert. Having his house flooded twice meant he was always ready with grab bags to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

He had wanted to rebuild his house at a higher level to mitigate the risk of flooding again, but could not do that now unless he won Lotto, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Marcus Shenker, pictured during repairs to his home after flooding in July 2021, says he lives on the alert.

The survey found respondents had a reduced quality of life and ability to cope, which was resulting in behaviour changes, especially when it came to:

Reduced levels of physical activity (29% to 42%)

Putting on weight (25 to 27%)

Drinking more alcohol (6 to 14%)

Smoking more (6 to 7%)

Increased drug use (2%)

Increased gambling (1 to 3%)

Those most likely to be struggling were living in yellow or red stickered properties, women, Māori, those in one adult households, those renting, and those living with more extended whānau or friends than usual.

The survey noted accessing mental health services was an issue.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Westport residents create sandbags before incoming heavy rain. (File photo)

Acting Buller District Council chief executive Rachel Townrow said the results would guide future decision-making.

“We have shared the report with health, social services and relevant agencies for them to consider effective solutions in the community,” she said.

Agencies and the community needed to work together to navigate long-term social and economic recovery and future climate change adaptation, she said.

“It is likely that our communities will be affected by extreme weather events in the future. What we do between now and then will determine how quickly we recover.”