Ageing lower North Island rail needs multimillion-dollar cash boost fast-tracked

This Hitachi model is an example of a tri mode rail car that could be purchased for Wellington's rail network.

More than $800 million is needed to improve trains on two of the lower North Island’s main rail lines, say local leaders, who warn ofsimilarreliability problems to those now hitting Cook Strait ferries.

Greater Wellington and Horizons regional councils have asked the Government to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the Wellington-Palmerston North and Wellington-Masterton services, effectively doubling capacity and giving them another 30 years of life.

The councils have submitted a bid to May’s Government Budget 2023 for a major portion of the $874m cost of their Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility (LNIRIM) proposal.

The money would be spent on 88 new rail cars, station upgrades, and network infrastructure improvements.

Greater Wellington was funding around $70m and the balance was being requested from the Crown budget bid with a portion already applied for through Waka Kotahi.

Transport committee chair Thomas Nash​ said the improvements needed funding with urgency as the current rolling stock was well past its natural lifespan, which posed capacity, reliability and safety risks.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wairarapa Line trains have been plagued by reliability issues for decades.

He said improvements would not just affect the two rail lines to Palmerston North and Masterton, but more rail cars would also serve to supplement capacity on Wellington’s metropolitan network.

“It is a generational level investment in our transport, urban form and climate future that is totally critical to the functioning of all the people in the Lower North Island.”

The Wairarapa-Wellington line was due to exceed passenger capacity by 2025, with the same happening with the Capital Connection by 2030.

Nash said if the Government did not step in to the fill the funding gap, the rail network could face similar issues to the Cook Strait ferries’ current woes.

“Where procurement decisions were postponed for too long, and it was too late to get the right transport infrastructure into New Zealand and operating in time to avoid safety, capacity and performance issues.”

All lower North Island district mayors and regional council chairs put their support behind the bid that went to ministers for finance and transport.

Masterton’s Mayor Gary Caffell said given rising petrol costs, reduced road speeds, and people’s desire to do the right thing for the climate, “grabbing a train for a faster, cheaper journey” between local towns to get to work would have more appeal.

”What equates to a relatively small investment in Government terms will pay dividends in the long run against a range of goals to make our district, and our country, a better place to live. For me, it’s a no-brainer.”

The Wairarapa Line had been plagued with reliability and punctuality issues for decades.

The improvements would double its peak services from three to six each morning and afternoon, and add off-peak and weekend services, using tri-mode trains that would emit eight times less carbon than current diesel locomotives.

Wairarapa regional council representative Adrienne Staples said new rolling stock was critical as the current rail cars had been refurbished three times, and could not be extended any more.

“There’s only so many times you can put lipstick on a pig.”

KiwiRail was in the process of a significant upgrade of the rail line between Upper Hutt and Masterton.

What’s the money paying for?