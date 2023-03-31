Never too late to start: 51yo on his way to completing engineering apprenticeship

Tokelauan man Peni Panapa is not letting age or language barriers get in the way of completing a mechanical engineering apprenticeship.

Panapa, 51, who has links to Atafu and Fakaofo, started a New Zealand Apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering course four years ago to qualify as a sewing machine mechanic.

He is now months away from becoming the oldest graduate.

He hopes when he finally gets his first formal qualification, his children will be proud of him.

“I never went to school in New Zealand, no tertiary qualification. Everything I’ve learnt has been through experience,” Panapa said.

“Like every dad, you do it for your kids and your family. This isn’t just for me, it’s for them, for Pacific people – I hope my story inspires the next person to get out there and challenge themselves.”

When Panapa moved from Tokelau in 2000 to be with his now-wife, he worked as a cleaner before he joined The Comfort Group.

He worked his way up in various departments for 14 years before he was handpicked for the engineering department as head sewing machine mechanic.

When the opportunity to attain formal qualification through an apprenticeship programme came up, Panapa grabbed it.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tokelauan man Peni Panapa is undergoing an apprenticeship at 51.

He said the road to get qualified hadn’t been easy. In the first year, he struggled with the language barrier.

He sat in class, kept to himself, didn’t ask questions and pretended he knew what was going on, he said.

“I think it was pride and fear, the written stuff just went over my head. There were engineering terms and words I’ve never heard before in my life.

“I tried really hard, but it came to a point where I just wanted to give up.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Peni Panapa hopes to complete the apprenticeship this year, after struggling in the first year.

Two years into the apprenticeship, help came in the form of a Pacific study group, introduced to him by facilitators Competenz Te Pūkenga.

“During my first year in the course I only completed some assignments. After I joined the Pacific study group, I did better because people helped translate things to me in languages I could understand.

“I’m gaining the confidence to finish this, I know I can do it and finally get qualified.”

Competenz Te Pūkenga training advisor Alan Smith said Panapa had thrived in the apprenticeship and being able to discuss the course in his own language had done wonders for him.

The Comfort Group engineering manager Nathan Carr said he had been encouraged by Panapa’s determination and commitment to complete the course.

Once he was qualified, Carr said they intended on using his newfound leadership skills to ensure the company had a succession plan in place for his specialised trade.

“It’s incredibly hard to find young motivated apprentices in the textile industry and that’s an advantage of having a mature apprentice.

“I wouldn’t send an 18-year-old overseas to train staff. Plus, we have a lot of Pasifika operators and Peni understands them.”