Forestry AI helps track cyclone damage, with 'whole country mapped out'

Artificial intelligence technology is being used to help understand the damage caused by slash in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle – and help the forestry sector battle climate change.

It’s part of the Crown Research Institute Scion’s Digital Forest Project, which project owner Claire Stewart said has been “pivoted” in the wake of the cyclone.

She said the aim was to create “a national scale digital inventory of our forests in New Zealand”.

“We’ve got the whole country mapped out,” she said.

“This has real value in the wake of the cyclone.”

She said their SmartForest AI model was redeployed in the wake of the cyclone to map out its effects, with Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay, the worst-affected areas, the first to be mapped using the technology.

She said Cyclone Gabrielle was “one of the first natural disasters when this technology is available”.

“We’re going to explore, what was the forest like before the cyclone?”

Stewart added, however, that AI tech would not be used to “attribute damage”.

“These layers can serve as a snapshot of the forest before the cyclone and the team will now repurpose the model to try and quantify the forest loss and windthrow damage in these areas using a range of imagery sources,” she said.

Supplied Scion says its AI models can quickly and accurately map planted forests even in complex settings.

“It has been considered a usual support tool to understand what has happened.”

She said the model used live satellite imagery, high resolution aerial photography and other real time data such as weather forecasts.

She said the technology is able to map out which tree species are where, and that they were training the AI to identify slash, the scrap timber, branches and offcuts left behind in when pine plantations are harvested.

Stewart said the technology could provide information on the right species of trees to plant in certain locations as well as information on drought and disease resistance, and would provide information on forests ability to carbon capture “at national level”.

Such data can, in future, help with understanding as to how forests will adapt under current and future conditions, and help “improve decision-making in the forestry sector”.