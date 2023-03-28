Robber who targeted dairy let staff member believe he had weapon

Luke Wareing robbed the Kandy Korner Dairy on a Saturday afternoon, traumatising a staff member and her daughter.

A man who traumatised a woman and her young daughter during a dairy robbery has escaped jail.

Luke Wareing, 23, was sentenced in the Nelson District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to robbery, unlawfully taking motorcycles, possessing methamphetamine and failing to stop for police.

The summary of facts described a week of offending in May 2022.

On May 15, Wareing visited a woman in Richmond selling a Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at $12,500. Wareing took the vehicle for a test drive, but did not return.

READ MORE:

* Man jailed for 3 years 11 months after armed robbery of Christchurch dairy

* Stranded on a four-wheel-drive track, pair take vehicle to seek help

* Man sentenced for dragging a dinghy behind a car in Tasman



Four days later, he stole a $5000 Yamaha bike from a central Nelson address the same way.

At 3pm on Saturday May 21, Wareing and an unknown associate drove one of the stolen motorbikes to Kandy Korner Dairy on Collingwood St in Nelson.

Dressed in dark clothing, a full helmet obscuring his face, Wareing entered the dairy while his associate stood in the doorway, keeping watch.

The victim was behind the counter and her daughter, then aged eight, was elsewhere in the store.

Wareing asked the woman if she could do him a favour. He handed her the backpack, telling her to fill it with cash and cigarettes.

He told her he had a weapon, touching his back pockets as he did so.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Luke Wareing stole $2000 worth of cigarettes from the dairy. (File photo)

The woman grabbed about $200 cash. When she tried to hand the backpack to Wareing, he told her to put cigarettes in the bag, which she did. Wareing left with about $2000 of cigarettes, driving up Collingwood St at speed.

When police searched Wareing’s address the following day, they found him sleeping in his vehicle, wearing the same clothing he’d worn during the robbery. They found cigarettes and a snaplock bag with .27 grams of meth.

Reading from her victim impact statement, the dairy worker described how the incident still affected her.

“Having to go back to this day has brought back the fear for my nine-year-old and I.”

She felt anxious about entering shops, frightened to be alone in her car, and had missed out on job opportunities due to losing her confidence.

Defence lawyer Mark Dollimore said Wareing had been “unsettled” to learn there had been a child in the shop at the time.

Wareing had struggled with his mental health, had completed a rehabilitation programme and was subject to an indefinite compulsory treatment order, Dollimore said.

Judge Tony Zohrab noted that although Wareing had no criminal history, he had struggled with drugs.

“I have a degree of sympathy for poor mental health, but the poor mental health is not a surprise if one considers the contents of the alcohol and drug report.”

He told Wareing to take note of his victim’s words.

“Here she is working, trying to make a living; this is last thing she expects in her job... As far as she was concerned you had a weapon.

Zohrab told Wareing he would not sentence him to prison.

“It doesn’t make sense to send a young person like you to prison; to lose that prosocial support of your family and expose you to bad influences.”

Wareing was sentenced to seven months’ home detention on the robbery charge, and two months for the other charges, to be served concurrently.

Zohrab ordered him to attend an alcohol and drug programme and to pay a number of emotional harm reparations amounting to $4900.