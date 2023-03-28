Saussie to see you go: Award-winning butcher hangs up his knives after 30 years

Don Andrews will shut down his award-winning Island Bay & Strathmore Butcheries after more than three decades in business.

A meat supplier renowned for its handmade sausages will be closing its doors after over 30 years in Wellington’s south suburbs.

Award-winning Island Bay & Strathmore Butcheries will be closing its Island Bay and Strathmore stores on Saturday, but will continue supplying Moore Wilson’s with meat wholesale for the time being.

Store owner and butcher Don Andrews has won multiple awards for his gourmet sausages, including the grand prize at the 2012 New Zealand Devro Sausage competition. He says, after almost half a century of late nights in front of the meat grinder, retirement is beckoning.

“It’s finally time for me to hang up my knives and take off my gumboots.”

Andrews said he and his wife, Krissy, had kept the secret they were closing for as long as they could while they deliberated, but had decided to close their doors of both their stores on April 1.

The butcher said he wanted to retire while he could still do the things he loved – like walking, swimming, and golfing.

“It's gotten to the point where after all these years, I want to retire while I’m still able,” Andrews said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Don Andrews has won multiple awards for his gourmet sausages.

Owning Island Bay & Strathmore Butcheries had been a huge commitment to the couple, with 70-hour weeks the norm.

Low staffing had also affected the amount of product they could provide, and both stores had been listed as earthquake prone, which had put up their insurance premiums.

Andrews had been a butcher all his life. After growing up in Miramar, he spent an initial stint working at a retail sports store, before becoming a butcher when his mother told him to take up a trade. Initially he had wanted to be a builder, Andrews said.

“But my mother told me that the builders were the first guys to be out of work in the Depression. At least if I was a butcher, I could put meat on the table. At least we can eat.”

Butchery was in some way a dying art, Andrews said, with production line carcass carving becoming more and more the norm.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF Just like his father, Ben Flintoff has been Kaponga's butcher for decades, but at the end of the month he's hanging up his knives for the last time.

The butcher created all the recipes for his award-winning sausages himself, and tried each of them before selling. The most popular sausage they sold was the Italian fennel, he said.

There had been discussions about a prospective buyer purchasing the sausage recipes and the brand, but nothing had been confirmed yet.

Andrews said that his customers were his heroes – without them, he and Krissy wouldn’t have a business. One of them, a man called Tony De Gregorio, had been coming to him for about 30-odd years, since the store first opened.

While the awards were all gladly accepted, Andrews said there was no point in receiving them, unless they had a customer base to sell to.

“Without [our customers] we wouldn't have a business. Basically they have been our life for the last 35 years.”