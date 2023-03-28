Boat sinks for the fourth time but its owner says it's 'not meant to disappear just yet'

The Liane is lying on her side in the estuary at Riverton. Her owner says its the fourth time she’s sunk.

The Liane is lying on her side in the estuary at Riverton – and it's not the first time she’s been sunk.

Don Nelson slept through the storm that ripped his boat from its mooring at the mouth of the Pourakino River on March 20, pushing it under the town’s bridge and into the estuary.

“The next thing I knew the harbour master was coming up the driveway ... he said where did you leave your boat and I told him. He said it’s now outside the Aparima pub.’’

The former fishing boat has been lying on its side on the mudflats of Jacob’s River Estuary for the last week as Nelson’s insurance company deals with salvage operations.

“It looks like they’ll write it off, but that’s for them to decide as far as I’m concerned. I don’t know how badly damaged it is yet.

“I am a bit gutted.’’

Nelson bought the boat four of five years ago and used it as a pleasure boat.

“It’s been sunk three or four times, once up the West Coast and I don’t know about the other times. It’s been everywhere and done everything, that boat. It’s not meant to disappear yet.’’

But whether it will be Nelson that gets the Liane back on the water depends on the extent of the damage, and he laughed when asked if he’s going to have a new project on his hands to keep him busy.

“We’ll see how bad it is. If it’s not me then I hope it’s someone with a love of old wooden boats,’’ he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Liane the morning after she was ripped from her mooring in a southerly storm at Riverton.

Environment Southland regional harbour master and maritime manager Lyndon Cleaver said the vessel had a minor diesel leak.

”Unfortunately, the way the vessel is grounded means the fuel tank is inaccessible, however, there are oil spill booms in place to contain the leak,’’ Cleaver said.

“The dive salvage team that arrived last week also completed an initial assessment of the vessel, but due to limited visibility in the water, are yet to fully evaluate the extent of the damage.’’

The amount of damage will determine the best course of action for salvaging the vessel.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff The Daphne Kay, one of the first to leave in the mornings of oyster season

A proposed plan to remove the vessel is currently with the insurance company and awaiting confirmation before the dive salvage team can remove it.

Environment Southland is continuing to monitor the boat and is liaising with the local rūnaka and district council on the efforts to salvage the vessel.