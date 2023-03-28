Westland deputy mayor stands down over questions about his workload and pay

Steven Gillett has quit as Westland District Council’s deputy mayor over questions about his pay.

Westland’s deputy mayor has stood down from the position because he says questions were being raised about whether he was doing enough for how much he was paid.

Steven Gillett’s resignation was announced in a statement from the council that said he was standing down because he and mayor Helen Lash had “a difference in interpretation” of what the job entailed.

“Mayor Helen Lash thanks Steven for his contribution in the role over the last six months and looks forward to the council continuing their positive working relationship,” it says.

Gillett said the statement did not accurately describe his reasons for resigning.

The issue of his pay came up when the council decided how to divide up the pool of remuneration for councillors at its first meeting, he said.

As deputy mayor, he got $60,000, while other councillors got $28,000.

“There was some angst around the table about why it went up so high and some councillors weren’t happy with it.”

Gillett said he accepted the deputy mayor job from Lash the day after the election without any discussion of remuneration or workload.

SAM STRONG/Stuff Gillett is serving his first term on the Westland District Council, which has offices in Hokitika.

He believed some councillors had approached Lash to complain about his output, and she called him in for a meeting. Lash denied this.

Following the discussion, Gillett said he realised he did not have Lash’s support and therefore it was untenable for him to remain as deputy mayor.

“I don’t think I have done anything wrong. I worked bloody hard and I stepped in for Helen on occasion and was acting mayor when she was on a leave of absence for 10 days,” he said.

He had been away for a pre-arranged four weeks but still attended meeting remotely during that time, he said, but others thought he was not fulfilling his role.

He said if he continued in the role, he felt he would have to continually justify his remuneration and workload to the mayor and councillors as if he was an employee, when his sole priority was to be accountable to the ratepayers and those who voted him in.

Lash said she asked Gillett to catch up at a meeting because she had not seen him in almost two months. After the meeting, he sent her a letter of resignation.

She said other councillors had not complained to her about his work.

“Steven brings a lot of good things to the table. He is a valued member of the team,” she said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Westland mayor Helen Lash says she won’t let the resignation “derail” her working relationship with Gillett.

“My expectation differed to what his expectation was when he engaged with the role. We started off right but that has changed and these things happen. I’m not going to dwell on it or let it derail our working relationship.”

The role of deputy mayor involved working closely with and supporting her, as well as working with community groups and taking the lead on some issues that arose, she said.

She believed Gillett wanted to push back on some issues that he had campaigned for and perhaps felt he could not do that if he was deputy mayoy, she said.

Lash expected to formally appoint a new deputy mayor at the council’s April meeting.

Gillett said he would remain on the council as an elected member for the Hokitika Ward.