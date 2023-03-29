Striking teacher's length-of-country move to stay in profession

Invercargill secondary school teacher Zara Parsons, at home on strike on Wednesday, says she would have been lost to the teaching profession if she had stayed living in Auckland.

Zara Parsons had a dream of owning a house, but said it wasn’t going to happen on her school teacher’s wage in Auckland.

With her husband and daughter she moved 1600km south to Invercargill in 2018, took up another teaching job and they bought a house 10 weeks later.

Parsons is one of thousands of secondary teachers out on strike on Wednesday.

She said it had been a tough decision to take her young family away from her support in Auckland.

“I felt like I had to move here [Invercargill] or overseas to stay in the teaching profession and buy a house.”

The move had given her family stability, which she believed renting couldn’t provide.

The move south also meant less commuting time, from between 40 minutes and two hours each way in Auckland to just several minutes each way in Invercargill. This resulted in more family time.

And the shift south resulted in another human in the world, with their second daughter born more than two years ago – something that wouldn’t have happened in Auckland, she said.

“In Auckland there was no way we could afford to have more kids.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff/Stuff Invercargill secondary school teacher Zara Parsons says she is striking so her children don’t end up in classes of 60 children.

Though the move meant her family was financially better off, it was still “hard” on a teacher’s wage in Invercargill given the rising cost of living.

“If I went to Australia today I would get $30,000 more.”

Teachers were leaving the profession due to the high demands placed on them and pay rates that weren’t keeping up with inflation, she said.

“I am literally striking for my kids because I don’t want them to be in classes of 60 children by the time they get to high school.

“The exodus of teachers will continue unless the Government steps up and makes teaching a more attractive profession around wages and life balance.”

Southland PPTA chair Bill Claridge, who teaches at Southland Girls’ High School, said the striking secondary teachers were angry at the Government’s pay offer of a 7.6% pay rise over two years as it was well below inflation.

Secondary teachers’ overall salary increase since 2002 was 60% whereas the nationwide median salary increase had been 107%, he said.

Schools needed more maths, technology and science teachers and the pay rates should be encouraging people into the profession, he believed.

A ministry information fact sheet says the average income for registered secondary teachers is $92,713 [including allowances and other payments], and the average income for first-term secondary teachers is $66,070.

Claridge disputed this, saying the top pay scale for trained and fully qualified specialist teachers was $90,000, and for new teachers it was $56,000.

The ministry said the estimated 2022 retention rates for secondary teachers was 88.2%.

A graph provided by the ministry shows secondary teacher pay rates stayed ahead of inflation between 2010 and 2022 [it includes the offered $4000 flat rate increase].

Education Ministry employment relations general manager Mark Williamson said it had urgently sought facilitated bargaining to provide an independent view of the issues, so negotiations with the secondary teachers union could conclude and uninterrupted learning could resume.

The ministry was committed to working through the priorities of the union, he said.