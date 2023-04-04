Pain, rage, and revenge - or a victim of police tunnel vision?

David Benbow and his legal team leave the Justice Precinct in Christchurch after jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his trial for the murder of his childhood friend Michael McGrath.

David Benbow was accused of the perfect murder. Police said he carefully hatched a plan to shoot his ex-partner’s lover, Michael McGrath, and meticulously cover his tracks, including disposing of his body so it would never be found. The defence said he was just an innocent person caught up in a one-eyed police investigation. After a seven-week trial the jury couldn’t reach a decision. Martin van Beynen reviews the evidence.

May 22, 2017 dawned with a hard frost on the flat outskirts of Christchurch. By 8.30am it was still below zero.

By then, 49-year-old Halswell carpenter Michael McGrath was up and having breakfast in his spartan kitchen, which he had been renovating for years.

Frugal to the point of asceticism and not owning a jug, he boiled a small amount of water in a pot for a cup of tea and filled a bowl with Weetbix. He then gave the bowl a rinse, left it on the formica bench on its edge and turned the pot upside-down on the stove.

He was dressed in his usual outfit of jeans, a long-sleeved thermal and a red T-shirt.

Not long before 9am, he locked up the cold house and got into his car, a blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon.

Although McGrath had more than $200,000 in the bank and about $4000 hidden under the carpet in his house, the car was no better equipped than his home. It had a crack in the windscreen and was unregistered and unwarranted. He also didn’t have a current driving licence.

The car’s battery was seven years old and he kept it on a trickle charger in the garage, to ensure it had enough pep to start the car when needed. He mostly got around on his push-bike, but he needed the car for groceries and doing cash carpentry jobs.

McGrath, who had been on a sickness benefit for seven years, wasn’t off to work. He had agreed to help his lifelong friend, prison officer David Benbow, who was on sick leave, shift some heavy railway sleepers at his property about five minutes’ drive away in Candys Rd.

Although they had known each other since school and had been friends for years, McGrath wasn’t too keen to go.

Benbow had good reason to be unhappy with him. His partner, Joanna Green, had left him that March, taking their two young girls. McGrath had helped Green move out, bringing a trailer for all her boxes and bags, and soon afterwards the two became intimate, both feeling the relationship gave them a new lease of life.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Benbow gets a hug from his mother, Shirley, on the day the jury retired to decide his fate.

Although Benbow suspected something was going on between the pair, it wasn’t until the end of April that his daughter told him she had seen her mum and Mike kissing on the couch. McGrath had kept the relationship very quiet.

Benbow was already in a bad way, missing his children and Green, and all the connections he had through her. He told some friends he hoped to get his family back and start afresh.

Also careful with money, he found the fact he would lose half of his jointly-owned assets to his ex hard to stomach. As a couple, he and Green had $2 million of mortgage-free real estate and about $200,000 in the bank.

After the news about McGrath and Green becoming a couple, his mental state, according to the Crown, deteriorated.

By the beginning of May he wasn’t sleeping or eating well, and to others he seemed depressed, angry, lonely and gaunt. He took sick leave from work at the prison and went to see his doctor and a counsellor.

At his first session on May 2 he told his counsellor about Green going off with his mate and how he wanted to “annihilate” him.

She thought nothing of it. A hurt, angry man letting off steam.

But according to the Crown case, Benbow, who described himself as a teddy bear, was more than just confused and flailing. In the coming weeks, it said, he planned what he hoped would be the perfect murder.

The defence called this alleged transition from “Mr Softee” to criminal mastermind ludicrous.

But according to the Crown scenario, McGrath parked his car on the verge opposite Benbow’s driveway about 9am and was met by Benbow on the crisp, frosty grass on the other side of the road.

They went behind the thick 3m high hedge bordering the property. Benbow, the Crown alleged, then shot McGrath, cleaned up and, later that day, it claimed, he disposed of the body at a prepared location.

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath went missing on May 22, 2017, not to be seen since.

McGrath missing

Benbow was the main suspect from the time McGrath was reported missing on May 23, when he didn’t turn up at his mother’s house for dinner, a weekly occasion he had only missed about twice in 10 years.

Green, who had been worried about McGrath all day, told police that night she believed Benbow had done something to him.

But had he? When he finally came to trial for murder on February 14 in the High Court in Christchurch, Crown prosecutors Claire Boshier and Barnaby Hawes faced a formidable task to sheet the charge of murder home.

In brief, they had no body, no weapon and no hard forensic evidence. Boshier, in opening the case, told the jury that when all the small pieces of the complicated puzzle were in place, the resulting picture would prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

What the Crown had, she said, were facts that when put together made “a series of otherwise inexplicable coincidences that as a matter of commonsense and logic point to only one conclusion”.

Benbow, she said, “was a careful and deliberate man, but everyone makes mistakes”.

When Benbow’s lead counsel, Marc Corlett KC, opened, he urged the jury to look sceptically at the Crown case, which he said was flawed by the relentless search for facts to fit a theory.

“If you have a lens that is intently focused on proving a conclusion … you tend to overlook anything that doesn’t fit that conclusion.”

The alternative narrative would emerge during the trial, but it was clear from cross-examination what picture the defence was trying to paint for the jury.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Charles Benbow was a decent, hard-working man who was incapable of concocting a cunning plan to murder Michael McGrath, the defence said.

Benbow’s story

With Crown witnesses who knew Benbow and Green, the defence lost no opportunity to extract information to suggest Benbow was a peace-loving, hard-working family man who loved his two girls and, if clearly not a romantic, a good provider who tolerated an erratic and volatile partner.

He was as steady in life as he had been on the rugby league field.

Every chance was taken to elicit comments that displayed Green as having a serious and expensive drinking problem that could make her violent towards Benbow. Far from being overbearing and controlling, he was the passive one in the relationship.

The defence narrative had Benbow lonely and upset about not seeing his children after the break-up but not devastated, perhaps even relieved, at losing the problematic Green.

For those of Benbow’s mates who were asked to testify for the Crown, talking about Green’s drinking was a way of giving something back.

Paul Floris, who had known Benbow most of his life and played rugby league with him, had to choke back the tears when giving evidence for the Crown about getting a phone call from Benbow on May 22.

When asked about Green’s drinking he said, “Oh yeah, she knew how to tuck it away”, a phrase so evocative that defence counsel Kathy Basire could not help but repeat it.

The missing rifle

One of the main pieces of the puzzle mentioned by the Crown was the issue of Benbow’s firearm.

He owned a semi-automatic .22 rifle with telescopic sights and a silencer, and when asked about its whereabouts by the police, seemed in little doubt it should be in its proper place in the loft of his garage, padlocked to a rafter and also secured with a trigger lock. It wasn’t there.

As the defence would point out, rifles are frequently stolen for a ready market and other people, including McGrath and Green, had access to the house and garage.

Benbow had not been entirely sure about the location of the rifle and had suggested it might still be secured at a house the family used when their new house at Candys Rd was built in 2016. Maybe it had been stolen from there.

A theft was a possibility but, if so, the culprit had also found the keys, the rifle’s cleaning kit and all its ammunition, which Benbow told police were stored separately at Candys Rd.

Well maybe, the defence said, the latter items had been put in a packing box which was taken away by Green in the shift, and thrown out.

Stuff Michael McGrath's hot water cylinder and activities in his kitchen at 43 Checketts Ave became major issues in David Benbow's murder trial.

Power wars

It’s unlikely any murder trial in New Zealand has spent as much time on power usage as the Benbow trial.

The premise of the Crown case was that McGrath had breakfast between about 8.30am and 9am and had arrived at Benbow’s about 9am, to be seen by a passerby.

Police looked at power records to see if they could show when McGrath was at home and when he left. A Genesis Energy investigations liaison officer told them there had indeed been a spike in power usage (1kWh) between 8.30am and 9am.

However, in the last week of evidence, the Genesis expert admitted she had made a terrible mistake and the spike had actually occurred between 9am and 9.30am.

This looked disastrous for the Crown theory. The spike could have been due to McGrath’s hot water cylinder heating, but the evidence was that Orion had turned off hot water heating in the area between 8.26am and 9.27am to reduce pressure on the network (load-shedding).

The defence’s expert said the power usage showed McGrath (or somebody) was “definitely” at home after 9am on May 22, making breakfast.

Unfortunately he had not looked at load-shedding and the Crown had, in the last throes of the trial, found cast iron data that showed Orion turned on hot water cylinder heating at McGrath’s house at 9.11am, which would account for the spike.

The defence expert was forced to back-track. The Crown, however, still had a problem. Power usage at McGrath’s house spiked again between 11.30am and 12.30pm that day, with McGrath’s household chewing through 0.7kWh of power.

If hot water heating was responsible for the 1kWh, then someone was in McGrath’s house using power between 11.30am and 12.30pm, probably to make lunch, the defence expert said. The 0.7kWh could be hot water heating but only if someone had used hot water after 9am, he said.

In a curious disclaimer to the report he had prepared on the issue, the expert said commentators should be careful to draw conclusions about occupancy from power usage.

SUPPLIED The Crown alleges this footage shows a car consistent with Michael McGrath's 1994 blue Subaru Legacy station-wagon heading towards David Benbow's property on May 22, 2017. The image is caught at 8.54am by a camera in Wales St.

CCTV footage

The next major strand of the evidence against Benbow was CCTV footage of what appeared to be McGrath’s car driving towards his address on May 22, around the time McGrath, said to be as reliable as clockwork, was expected at Benbow’s place to help with moving the sleepers.

A CCTV camera outside a house in Wales St, en route to Candys Rd, was said to have caught his car driving past about 8.54am, to be followed by a CCTV camera at the Halswell New World capturing the car a bit further on towards Candys Rd.

The footage from the cameras seemed to fit with a crucial sighting by port worker Stephen Robinson of two men who fitted the appearance of Benbow and McGrath outside Benbow’s driveway on the chilly Monday morning, about 9am.

Robinson also reported seeing a blue Subaru Legacy station wagon parked oddly across the road from where he saw the pair.

The sighting was supported by CCTV footage from a nearby camera on Trices Rd picking up what looked like Robinson’s Toyota Allex at 8.59am.

Since Benbow claimed he hadn’t seen McGrath on Monday morning, the evidence, if accepted, was a mortal blow to his defence.

Poor quality evidence

The CCTV evidence was not without problems.

Security consultant David Horsburgh, who gave evidence for the defence, concluded none of the footage of the vehicles was accurate enough to draw reliable conclusions, partly because of the image quality but also because there were plenty of other blue Subarus and white Toyota Allex cars around.

The Crown conceded the footage was poor but said it was still open to the finding the vehicles captured were at least consistent with the cars driven by Robinson and McGrath.

Robinson’s evidence was also less than ideal. He hadn’t mentioned the time of 9am until he gave his evidence at the trial, nearly six years after the event. He was dramatically accused by Benbow’s lawyer, Marc Corlett, KC, of tailoring his evidence to suit the Crown theory.

Stuff The roadside outside David Benbow's property on Candys Rd is seen on the left beyond the power pole.

Robinson first approached a police constable with his information on June 7, 2017 and couldn’t then remember where and when he had seen the pair. In statements to the police in November and December he gave different times for the sighting.

Then, when interviewed by police again in June 2018, he said he drove away from the port about 9am on the relevant morning, which meant he could not have been in Candys Rd at the same time.

The defence said Robinson’s evidence had been “panelbeated” by the police, who should have investigated whether he was actually talking about the Saturday (May 20) when a witness had seen a late model Subaru parked in the same spot.

However, Robinson’s evidence was bolstered by a couple of saving graces. It was known that on the morning of May 22, 2017 he had supervised the tying up of the fishing boat San Granit at the port’s oil berth.

A gate swipe card recorder at the oil berth showed he had entered at 8.11am. He said the job had taken about 10 minutes, and he had then left immediately. The San Granit log recorded that it was secured by 8.31am, but Robinson could have left 10 minutes earlier.

If Robinson left the oil berth at 8.21am, he could have made it to Candys Rd with time to spare, even allowing for the six minutes it took to drive from the oil berth to his office and another six minutes to remove his overalls and attend to a few quick chores.

The defence argued the relevant leaving time was 8.31am, which made it impossible for Robinson to have got to Candys Rd in time.

It also pointed out that Benbow, supposedly a criminal genius, would have been stupid to meet McGrath outside his property, where they could easily be seen.

A way of finding out exactly what happened outside Benbow’s address that morning might have been readily available. Benbow had rigged up three CCTV cameras overlooking the driveway and his roadside boundary.

Unfortunately, he had disconnected the cameras between May 16 and May 24, leading the Crown to suggest he wanted to hide his movements.

It was one of those coincidences that pointed to his guilt, it said. The defence maintained Benbow was dismantling the cameras to prepare his property for sale.

Stuff Michael McGrath built a large deck at David Benbow’s house in the summer of 2016 and 2017.

Suicide

The only explanation for McGrath’s disappearance, other than foul play by Benbow or others, was that he had decided to wander off and take his own life in a place where it would be difficult to find his body.

McGrath had had periods of despair and hopelessness and at the height of his mental health deterioration in 2012, he had spoken of not caring if he didn’t wake up in the morning.

But he had never suggested taking active steps to end his life. He was close to his mother and it was hard to see him putting her through the ordeal of not knowing what happened to him, the Crown said.

By May 2017 he seemed happier than he had been for many years. He was buying new clothes, dressing better and talking about going back to work part-time. After a number of “disastrous relationships”, it seemed he had found his soulmate.

As a psychiatrist told the trial, he was a low suicide risk. Could he rule it out? No.

The defence suggested his new relationship with Green may not have been all roses. She was trying to get him to fix things in his life and he may have found the new pressures difficult. He could have been torn between his friendship with Benbow and his new relationship with Green.

The Crown pointed to evidence that on May 19 he had gone shopping. He bought provisions for the next few days – nothing fancy – and a Lotto ticket.

Pre-planning

If Benbow had murdered McGrath it was not a spur of the moment killing. He had to get McGrath to his property and he had to work out how he would dispose of the body.

Benbow reconnected with McGrath on May 17 when he turned up at McGrath’s house looking for a lift home, saying his car had broken down. (The Crown alleged this was a lie.)

McGrath obliged and helped him move a bath and a rabbit hutch which once housed Gingernut, the family rabbit. Only two weeks before, Benbow had told his counsellor he wanted to “annihilate” McGrath, and a week later he was reportedly ranting about McGrath “shagging” Green.

It therefore seemed odd, the Crown said, that of all people, he would want to reconnect with McGrath.

He also had plenty of other mates to help him with the sleepers, which most reasonably strong people could have handled on their own, even if they dragged or rolled them to a new spot.

Another awkward issue for the defence was that if Benbow wanted to get his friendship with McGrath back on track as he reached out to people after the break-up, why did he show so little concern about McGrath after he went missing, and not even contact McGrath’s mother, whom he had once called Mum?

He told one friend he didn’t give a f... about what had happened to his former lifelong mate. The defence said Benbow felt he was being blamed for McGrath’s disappearance so felt awkward about expressing concern or offering help.

Supplied Michael McGrath’s Subaru had a faulty battery and a crack in its windscreen.

Battery

During the night of May 22, according to the Crown scenario, Benbow had to get McGrath’s Subaru, hidden all day on his property, back to McGrath’s place.

However, Benbow’s plan met with disaster when the Subaru wouldn’t start. It had a failing battery that needed to be constantly charged. He had to urgently find jumper leads or a jump pack, the Crown said.

At 7.07pm he rang Paul Floris, looking for a battery charger, and when the call wasn’t answered he left a message saying he needed the charger for his mother’s car. This was plausible because his mother Shirley had been away for 22 days overseas and he would need her car after he dropped his own off at the panelbeater the next day.

He then rang his taxi driver friend Ashley Beveridge, who also did not pick up but rang back at 8.49pm. Benbow didn’t answer the call but turned up on Beveridge’s doorstep soon after and picked up Beveridge’s jump pack and jumper leads.

What, the Crown asked, was the big hurry? He could have charged his mother’s battery the previous week and when he was caught on a CCTV camera walking to her house to pick up her car the next day, he wasn’t carrying the jump pack. Well, the defence said, he could have dropped it off before.

But did his mother’s car battery need a charge? Most healthy batteries can sit for a month or so and still have enough charge to start the car. Shirley Benbow’s battery was in excellent health.

What the Crown couldn’t say was how long McGrath’s car could remain stationary before the battery could no longer start the car. The testing wasn’t done.

Stuff On the day he is alleged to have murdered Michael McGrath, David Benbow was captured on CCTV cameras wearing three different outfits.

Benbow’s movements

The police closely examined Benbow’s movements on May 22 and beyond, without much help from Benbow, whose police interviews were unhelpful and, according to the Crown, deliberately vague.

Some timings were indisputable. On May 22 he had arrived a little late for his counselling appointment at 10am. Although he had filled up with $40 worth of petrol the day before, on returning from his appointment he bought another $20 of petrol.

Then, at 3.23pm, he was at the Challenge Service Station in Tai Tapu (about a 5-10 minute drive from his home) to buy an unknown article, and then headed in the direction of Akaroa.

This fitted the theory his mission was to dispose of McGrath’s body in the Banks Peninsula area but, as the defence pointed out, no evidence backed this up.

By 9.55pm Benbow was definitely back in Halswell, again buying petrol ($20 worth) at the Halswell BP2GO service station.

At the three service station visits on May 22, he was wearing three different outfits.

The next day he made various trips in his car. A car believed to be his was seen driving towards Akaroa, past the Tai Tapu Challenge, about 9.47am and coming back 94 minutes later at 11.21am. Benbow had a Toyota Camry saloon, which the defence said was hardly distinctive. The jury could not be in any way sure that it was Benbow’s car, it said.

He also went to the transfer station to dump a boot load of rubbish.

The Crown suggested he was getting rid of evidence, but the defence said that if Benbow was the evil genius he was supposed to be, taking incriminating items to the dump was a stupid move.

Another bad look for Benbow was two trips he made in August. Coincidentally they were just after the police made what they termed a tactical media release, after they had been in touch with a body recovery expert in the Australian Federal Police, who was helping to find McGrath’s body.

By this time police had a tracker device on Benbow’s car and were also listening to his cellphone calls. The media release went out on August 3 and appeared in media the next day. Police listened in as Benbow discussed the development with a friend. It was, he said, good news.

Stuff A stretch of the Halswell River near Matthews and Ridge Roads, Motukarara, near where David Benbow drove in August 2017.

On August 6 at 7.50pm Benbow went for a drive towards Akaroa. He drove down Ridge Rd, Motukarara, and at 8.06pm stopped for about three minutes outside an address with which he had no connection.

He drove very slowly. Several shingle side roads off Ridge Rd go towards the Halswell River, stopping about 100m short. In 2017 large areas of undergrowth and trees shielded either side of the river, more like a deep creek.

The next day Benbow made much the same trip, leaving home about 11.08am and stopping for 38 seconds about 5km west of his stop the previous day but still close to the river. The area was thoroughly searched but nothing was found.

The Crown suggested Benbow was overcome by a desire to check out the site where he had disposed of McGrath’s body but, as the defence contended, the trips showed no more than Benbow going for drives in the country.

The Long Wait

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Justice Jonathan Eaton presided over the seven-week trial of David Benbow.

The jury finished hearing Justice Jonathan Eaton’s summing up last Wednesday, and then began the unenviable task of deciding the guilt or otherwise of David Benbow.

They had spent more than seven weeks in a courtroom, missing Christchurch’s balmy late summer and early autumn weather.

They retired about 1pm that day, when a southerly ripped through the city, bringing hail and rain.

If it was thought the change in weather bookmarked an end to the case, the jury would disappoint.

The wait continued into Thursday and Friday. Benbow’s mother, Shirley, and brother Steve maintained their vigil, as did McGrath’s brother Simon, mother Adrienne, father Kevin and stepmother Denise.

The jurors were sent home for the weekend to resume on Monday. They seemed to be making slow but steady progress towards a verdict.

That impression changed quickly on Monday when the jury sent Justice Eaton a note indicating deadlock.

They were advised about the option of a majority 11-1 verdict, but it was evident the split in the jury room was deeper.

By 3pm the jurors reported they couldn’t reach a decision and were discharged.

The case now enters uncertain times. The defence has indicated it will file an application to have the murder charge dismissed. The Crown will have to decide whether it will put Benbow on trial again. There seems little doubt it will. The court administration will have to find space for another eight-week trial.

In the meantime the wait and frustration continues for all concerned.