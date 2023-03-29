No new leads after coastal search for missing man

Family are not giving up hope even though the police have no leads on his disappearance after six weeks.

A coastal search for missing man Joseph Ahuriri has not turned up any new information.

Divers searched the coastline near the Esk River last Friday, which was severely flooded when Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke’s Bay.

A police spokesperson said extensive searches by the Navy, LandSAR and Coastguard had not located anything relevant to their investigation.

The 40-year-old father of nine went missing six weeks ago, the morning the cyclone hit the region.

He was seen leaving the Scenic Hotel Te Pania on Napier’s Marine Pde at 4.28am on February 14.

His white Toyota Hilux was later seen on a security camera in Havelock North at 5.15am. It’s not clear if he was in the truck at the time.

Police published a security camera recording of the last sighting of Ahuriri at the Waitomo Fuel Stop at Bay View at 5.46am. Dressed in a white top and dark pants, Ahuriri is seen leaning against the back of his truck as he refuels.

Supplied Ahuriri is a devoted father.

However, they were quick to shut down speculation a second person was with Joseph Ahuriri in the footage.

Ahuriri’s family believed images released by police showed another person standing beside him as he refuelled his white Hilux on February 14.

Police have refused to comment throughout the investigation on whether they thought Joseph Ahuriri’s disappearance was cyclone-related after previously saying it was “unlikely”, which has infuriated his brother.

“That’s what is pissed me off. It is definitely cyclone related.”

KAI SCHWOERER & RICKY WILSON/STUFF “He’s a part of me,” Mike Ahuriri says of his brother Joseph Ahuriri, who has been missing since Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Joseph Ahuriri initially travelled to Hawke’s Bay from Gisborne to visit his Aunty, who has not heard or seen him since February 13. Family believe he decided to head back to Gisborne to be with his partner Clarissa Poi and their children but instead got caught up in the cyclone.

“He hasn’t made contact or anything with his partner, me or my siblings and family which is unusual for him,” daughter Jah Cameron said. “His phone is going straight to answer phone, and we are trying our hardest not to worry.”

The family are continuing to search for Ahuriri.