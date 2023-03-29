Man charged after armed standoff in Stratford to stay in custody

Armed police were involved in a lengthy standoff in Stratford on Tuesday.

A man arrested after a tense and lengthy armed standoff with police in central Taranaki has consented to a remand in custody until next week.

The 33-year-old man, who court documents say is a farmer from Whanganui, was taken into custody about 3pm on Tuesday.

His appearance was scheduled in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, where he faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, using a firearm against law enforcement, and driving while suspended.

Stuff The house at the centre of the standoff has been damaged during the operation.

However, he consented to a custodial remand so did not appear in court.

The accused’s next hearing will be held in the Hāwera District Court on April 4.

The alleged offending relates to an incident which started about 10.30pm on Monday in Stratford.

Police allege the man failed to pull over for police and ran off after firing at officers, before being tracked by officers and a police dog to an Achilles St address.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The operation involved members of the police armed offenders squad.

Cordons were established in the area by police, before officers started a lengthy period of negotiations with a man in a bid to get him to surrender.

It is alleged the man fired shots at officers during the incident.