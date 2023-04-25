Artist's passion for creating Anzac Day poppy bowls reaches New Zealand embassy in Washington

Jimmy Gordon with one of his hand-turned wooden poppy bowls which is now at Christchurch's Cardboard Cathedral.

Hokitika carver Jimmy Gordon has toiled for years to craft bowls from recycled native wood and pounamu to hold Anzac Day poppies, with a goal of distributing one to every RSA

He’s made about 280 bowls in the past three years, and with the help of his “God moments”, they have found their way around the country and further afield.

One even proudly sits in the New Zealand embassy in Washington, DC.

Gordon, 75, is a key member of the Lions’ wood cutting team and, with his family, has organised the community Christmas dinner in Hokitika for more than a decade.

But it’s his commitment to honouring fallen soldiers that saw him take on a massive task during lockdown, guided by “a small, warm whisper” to his soul.

“I've just had a calling. It was a very strong calling, two or three years ago, and I just carried on. The local people here in Hokitika came on board and donated timber and pounamu,” he said.

His bowls are now in almost every RSA in the country, he said, as well as in Parliament, about 30 marae with a connection to the 28th Māori Battalion, churches, and sites with significant Anzac meaning, such as the Waihao Forks pub and the tiny Wairarapa settlement of Tinui, the site of New Zealand's first Anzac memorial and service.

The bowls are not for sale, and have never been.

“They’re all given away free. They've been paid for by people that have died in the war so that we have a good life.”

Stuff Gordon's wife Lita surrounded by some of the hundreds of poppy bowls at their home in Hokitika.

One of the last of Gordon’s lovingly crafted bowls found its way to Washington after a chance meeting with American tourists Mark and Gaye Quinn.

The Quinns first met Gordon at the Hokitika Craft Cooperative in 2019.

They returned earlier this year and, after learning of Gordon’s poppy bowl mission, offered to take one back to sit in the New Zealand embassy – though they had no idea how to make it happen.

“Jimmy assured us though, the poppy bowls, somehow, seem to find their way to where they are intended to go,” Mark Quinn said.

The couple had expected to pay for shipping themselves, but when they arrived at the airport and explained what they were doing Air New Zealand arranged for it to be transported to their home town of San Francisco for free.

Stuff Gordon with slabs of donated rimu.

They eventually wrangled an invitation to present the bowl to the embassy on April 17, ambassador Bede Corry accepting it and telling them it would be positioned in a place of honour.

Mark Quinn said the couple were grateful to have helped Gordon, calling him a “New Zealand treasure”, while Gordon said he was “absolutely chuffed and honoured” at his bowl’s new home.

Gordon said many parts of his poppy bowl journey have felt pre-ordained.

“Things like that with Mark and Gaye turning up in the gallery – I call these God moments. It couldn’t have happened in a million years.”

Gordon said as word got out about his mission, he would find piles of native wood and pounamu left at his door, as well as support from local businesses, schools and residents.

Postal services have helped get the bowls and the occasional hardwood plinth, around the country, from North Cape to Stewart Island, with another earmarked for New Zealand’s Antarctic outpost, Scott Base.

Gordon now plans to use the last of the donated rimu before stepping away from the work.

One last bowl destined for foreign shores was presented to the New South Wales branch of the RSA in Syndey on Monday.