Worker injured after becoming trapped under collapsed house

The scene in Carterton where a house has collapsed on a worker.

A man has been cut free and airlifted to hospital after a house on stands he was working under in rural Carterton collapsed.

Fire and Emergency NZ, ambulance and police attended the incident in the Wairarapa town around 9.40am on Wednesday morning.

Fenz staff cut in the hole in the floor of the house in Chester Rd, West Taratahi, to get the man out.

Police described it as a “workplace incident”

WorkSafe would be notified, they said.

The house was reportedly on stands and in the process of being piled. It was moved to the site several months ago.