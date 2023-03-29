Corrections should have been clearer about murderer's release information

An independent review has cleared Corrections of providing incorrect information to the Parole Board about the release of a violent offender who went on to murder his neighbour.

However, it found Corrections could have been clearer and made two recommendations to improve its information sharing processes.

Parole Board chairperson Sir Ron Young previously claimed Corrections gave the board incorrect information, causing it to give approval for Joseph James Brider to live next to a vulnerable 37-year-old woman he would brutally murder 72 days after his release.

Juliana Bonilla Herrera, 37, was killed by Brider, who was then aged 35, on January 22 last year, when he broke into her flat in Addington, Christchurch and – after subjecting her to a sadistic ordeal – stabbed her to death as she tried to escape.

READ MORE:

* Some of us must have the right to know who, or what, lives next door

* What cost Juliana Herrera her life in a depraved attack?

* Parole Board claims Corrections gave it 'seriously' wrong steer on Joseph Brider's accommodation



He was living next door and had previously been jailed for a violent kidnapping and rape in Taranaki where he worked on a farm and drove a delivery van.

Brider was sentenced to life and preventive detention with a non-parole period of 23 years in February.

Oriana Perkinson/Supplied Herrera, 37, was found dead insider her home on Grove Road, Addington.

Young previously said the board had intended Brider to be released to the Salisbury Street Foundation but Corrections cancelled the referral without telling the board.

Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot said he commissioned the independent review into advice provided by Corrections to the Parole Board regarding an accommodation placement for Brider.

He said he accepted the review’s findings and its two recommendations to improve its information sharing with accommodation providers and the board.

The review found that Corrections did not provide incorrect information to the board ahead of Brider’s final parole hearing.

Corrections had correctly informed the board that there was no guarantee of a bed being available for Brider on his release, based on information its staff had.

“I remain confident that my staff were focused on securing an appropriate placement for him in advance of his parole date and worked within available guidance to do so,” Lightfoot said.

Corrections had told the board it had looked into finding an alternative release address with another provider, whose name is suppressed.

However, the review also found that the board would have benefited from being explicitly advised that Corrections had cancelled the referral to Salisbury Street Foundation due to the uncertainty around whether or not a bed would be available in time for release.

“I take this finding seriously and am fully committed to ensuring the Parole Board has all the information it needs to make an informed decision in cases involving high-risk offenders,” he said.

Corrections would issue updated guidance to frontline staff on what information to put in parole assessment reports, he added, including additional information about any changes to a release proposal.

Lightfoot said Corrections would be working with the board and accommodation providers to implement the recommended improvements.

“The murder of Juliana Bonilla Herrera was a tragic event, and our thoughts remain with Juliana’s family and loved ones.

“Corrections manages the most complex, dangerous people in New Zealand and we must always learn from any case where a person has re-offended in the most horrific way.”