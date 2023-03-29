Cyclone Gabrielle is the 59th 'sudden mass fatality' event in 123 years

Eleven people lost their lives when Cyclone Gabrielle ravaged the North Island last month.

Cyclone Gabrielle is the 59th “sudden mass fatality” event in New Zealand since 1900, according to data complied by public health experts.

Eleven people lost their lives in the cyclone, which tore through the upper and eastern North Island on February 13 this year. The Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions were among the hardest hit.

Nick Wilson, George Thomson and John Kerr, academics from the University of Otago’s public health communication centre, said to be classified as a “sudden mass fatality” event, there must be more than 10 deaths occurring mostly within a space of about 24 hours.

This means wars or the Covid-19 pandemic are not included on the list.

READ MORE:

* Farmer faces $100,000 bill for 7km of fencing lost to Cyclone Gabrielle

* More than 360 Cyclone Gabrielle injury claims accepted so far, number likely to grow

* New Zealand's worst storm? Cyclone Gabrielle in charts

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What is a category 3 tropical cyclone?



The list was first compiled in 2017 by Wilson and Thomson, who are both public health experts.

Among the events on it are the Christchurch earthquake, the Pike River mine explosion, the Cave Creek disaster and the Carterton balloon crash.

Since 2017, the authors have updated the original list to include the Christchurch mosque attacks, the eruption of Whakaari/White Island and now the cyclone, which is the 59th event since 1900.

Cyclone Gabrielle is the ninth “natural” event to be included on the list.

In an article published on the Public Health Communication Centre blog, Wilson, Thomson and Kerr said the cyclone was likely to have the second-highest death toll for a post-1900 flood.

The Kopuawhara flash flood in 1938 killed 21 people.

Emily Wheatley Cyclone Gabrielle flooding of Puketapu, Hastings.

There was also an unnamed cyclone in 1936 which led to the deaths of 12 people in 10 different parts of the North Island.

The authors also noted that Cyclone Gabrielle caused more direct storm-related deaths than Cyclone Giselle in 1968, which killed six people in four parts of the country.

However, Cyclone Giselle played a major role in the sinking of the Wahine, which killed 53 people.

Of the 59 entries on the list, 36 have been classed as “transport” related events.

Many of those are ships that sank in the early 20th century, but it also includes the Mt Erebus disaster in 1979, which killed 257 people, and a DC3 plane that crashed in the Kaimai Ranges in 1963, killing 23 people.

Kerr, one of the authors of the blog post about the list and Cyclone Gabrielle’s inclusion, said it was really important to look at the cyclone in context of other mass fatality events.

“Those, usually, were in some way avoidable deaths and there are ways that we can learn about it. We can look at what’s happened with previous mass fatalities to help guide with how we respond to similar events in the future.”

Kerr said looking back at other mass fatality events, there was an official inquiry, and those, in many cases, led to changes to protect people from similar events.

Of the 59 events on the list, official inquiries were held for 43.

Kerr said an inquiry for Cyclone Gabrielle was under way, but he and his co-authors felt its focus was too narrow.

“One of the things we suggest is a broader focus to look at other aspects of the disaster where some of those deaths may have been prevented.”