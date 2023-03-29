Owners 'grateful' as firefighters rescue 13 newborn puppies from burning home

Dora Dehar was one of the firefighters who rescued 13 newborn pups from a Manurewa house fire on Wednesday.

Firefighters dashed in to a burning house to save 13 newborn puppies on Wednesday morning.

Nathaniel Tia was at home with his mum cooking up some food at their Manurewa home when he smelled smoke and went to investigate.

He went outside to see if he could spot where it was coming from, but followed his nose back to the lounge where he lifted the couch and flames leapt out.

Tia immediately helped his mum Rosa to get out of the house, but by the time he went back to rescue his dogs it was too dangerous to go back in.

Thankfully, though, he said firefighters were there within four minutes.

As some fought to get the fire under control, others ran in to save the animals from the blaze.

Tia said he was “grateful” for how quick the emergency crews responded.

If it had been a minute later, the dogs wouldn’t have survived, he said.

Once outside, Tia and his mum helped soothe the dogs, who were visibly agitated.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dora Dehar was part of the team that successfully rescued Bambi's 13 newborn pups from a Manurewa house fire.

Once the dogs were safe, a vet was called to the scene, and the puppies’ mother, Bambi, could be seen feeding them in the driveway.

The Tias’ neighbours offered the family help after the house was severely damaged in the fire.

Four fire trucks rushed to the property on Lynmore Drive about 8.40am on Wednesday and found the blaze was “well alight”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dogs were being treated at the scene.

“All the occupants of the house have been accounted for although some appear to have received minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency said the team was concerned for dogs that were still on the property.