Police confirm investigation into alleged offending at Posie Parker protest

Police are investigating “alleged offending” at an anti-transgender event in Auckland over the weekend, after supporters and counterprotesters clashed.

Thousands gathered at the Albert Park rotunda on Saturday to protest British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s Let Women Speak event.

About 150-200 people turned out in support of Keen-Minshull, who goes by Posie Parker, but they were drowned out by close to 2000 people rallying in support of trans rights.

One of the counterprotesters threw tomato juice on Keen-Minshull, who abandoned the event and has since left the country.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was also knocked over by a motorcyclist on her way to the rally.

Auckland district commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police had received a “large number” of calls and reports of offending.

He said police were analysing and reviewing “a considerable volume of video footage” of the protests posted to social media.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, was rushed from Albert Park under police and security escort.

”From this, we can determine if offending has actually occurred and look to hold any offenders to account,” he said.

Police were also looking through CCTV footage from nearby shops and businesses.

Keen-Minshull said at the time she was “frightened”.

She has since said she would file a complaint over the police’s handling of security at the event.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has confirmed it has received “multiple complaints” relating to the rally.