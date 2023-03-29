Police investigating Posie Parker juice thrower, no arrest warrant yet

Police are investigating “alleged offending” at an anti-transgender event in Auckland over the weekend, after supporters and counter protesters clashed.

Thousands gathered at the Albert Park rotunda on Saturday to protest British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s Let Women Speak event.

About 150-200 people turned out in support of Keen-Minshull, who goes by Posie Parker, but they were drowned out by close to 2000 people rallying in support of trans rights.

One of the counter protesters threw tomato juice on Keen-Minshull, who abandoned the event and has since left the country.

Counter protestor, Eli Rubashkyn, said she’s been told by police that it’s likely they will apply for a warrant to arrest them on Wednesday.

Rubashkyn said she has been receiving “constant” death threats following the protest and calls for her deportation.

Police asked Rubashkyn to contact them about “fronting the matter”.

“The situation is likely to escalate unnecessarily if you become the subject of an arrest warrant,” a communication to her said.

In another message, police said: “This matter needs to be dealt with soon to remain low key. If we don’t get any traction, police may have no option but to issue a warrant for your arrest.

“We don’t need to make this a big deal, we just need to get it done. Please reach out to me.”

In a statement, police said they made “several attempts” on Tuesday and Wednesday “to locate a person of interest in relation to a publicised assault at Albert Park on Saturday.

“That person is aware that police would like to locate and talk to them about the incident, and ask them to come forward so the matter can be dealt with appropriately.

“There is currently no warrant to arrest this person.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was also knocked over by a motorcyclist on her way to the rally.

Auckland district commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police had received a “large number” of calls and reports of offending.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, was rushed from Albert Park under police and security escort.

He said police were analysing and reviewing “a considerable volume of video footage” of the protests posted to social media.

”From this, we can determine if offending has actually occurred and look to hold any offenders to account,” he said.

Police were also looking through CCTV footage from nearby shops and businesses.

Keen-Minshull said at the time she was “frightened”.

She has since said she would file a complaint over the police’s handling of security at the event.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has confirmed it has received “multiple complaints” relating to the rally.